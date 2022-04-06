New Release of Popular Modular Application Framework for Blazor Now Available
JUPITER, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thirty years ago this week Microsoft released Windows 3.1, the operating system which became the first version of Windows to be widely distributed with new PCs and cemented the dominance of Microsoft on the desktop in the decades to follow. In homage of this great achievement, Oqtane is proud to announce the release of version 3.1 of its popular open source modular application framework for Blazor.
"Oqtane 3.1 represents a significant step forward for the framework," said Shaun Walker, creator of Oqtane. "It enables developers to unleash the full potential of modern application development using .NET 6 and Blazor."
A major theme for this release was providing support for a much broader set of enterprise development scenarios. Specifically, the platform received major enhancements to its multi-tenant Backend for Frontend (BFF) architecture to support OAuth 2.0 and OpenId Connect for authentication, as well as Jwt token authorization for external client applications and downstream APIs. User management for local scenarios was also improved with lockout support, two factor authentication, and the ability to configure password complexity criteria. And last but not least, a new site migration feature was introduced to automate the deployment of site structure and content, and the user interface tooling was enhanced with property change component notifications and dynamic CSS resource hierarchy support.
The 3.1.0 release is available for download on GitHub. It is already running in production at http://www.oqtane.org.
Media Contact
Shaun Walker, Oqtane, 1 561-379-4425, support@oqtane.org
SOURCE Oqtane