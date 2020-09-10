REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2021 Q1 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 2% year-over-year in USD and in constant currency to $9.4 billion compared to Q1 last year. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 2% in USD and in constant currency to $6.9 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were up 9% in USD and 8% in constant currency to $886 million.

Q1 GAAP operating income was up 12% to $3.2 billion and GAAP operating margin was 34%. Non-GAAP operating income was up 9% to $4.2 billion and non-GAAP operating margin was 45%. GAAP net income was up 5% to $2.3 billion, and non-GAAP net income was up 4% to $2.9 billion. GAAP earnings per share was up 16% to $0.72, while non-GAAP earnings per share was up 15% to $0.93.

Short-term deferred revenues were $9.9 billion. Operating cash flow was $13.1 billion during the trailing twelve months.

"Q1 was fantastic with total revenue beating guidance by more than $150 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share beating guidance by $0.07," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "Our cloud applications businesses continued their rapid revenue growth with Fusion ERP up 33% and NetSuite ERP up 23%. We now have 7,300 Fusion ERP customers and 23,000 NetSuite ERP customers in the Oracle Cloud. Our infrastructure businesses are also growing rapidly as revenue from Zoom more than doubled from Q4 last year to Q1 in this year. I have a high level of confidence that our revenue will accelerate as we move on past COVID-19."

"I believe that the Oracle Cloud offers better Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology than any other cloud vendor," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "The really good news here is that I'm not the only one who thinks that's true. Here is an approved quote from IDC."

"In the 2020 Industry CloudPath survey that IDC recently released where it surveyed 935 IaaS customers on their satisfaction with top IaaS vendors including Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM, Google Cloud . . . . Oracle IaaS (OCI) received the highest satisfaction score AND the biggest year-over-year score increase of all IaaS vendors. In addition, 86% of those surveyed said they expect their spend on Oracle IaaS (OCI) to increase in the future."

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 8, 2020, with a payment date of October 22, 2020.

A complete list of customers mentioned on the earnings conference call and more, which have purchased Oracle Cloud services, or went live on Oracle Cloud during the quarter will be available at www.oracle.com/customers/earnings.

ORACLE  CORPORATION










Q1 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in millions, except per share data)












Three Months Ended August 31,

 

% Increase

% Increase

(Decrease)







% of


% of

(Decrease)

in Constant




2020

Revenues

2019

Revenues

in US $

Currency (1)


REVENUES









Cloud services and license support

$   6,947

74%

$   6,805

74%

2%

2%



Cloud license and on-premise license

886

9%

812

9%

9%

8%



Hardware

814

9%

815

9%

0%

0%



Services

720

8%

786

8%

(8%)

(8%)



      Total revenues

9,367

100%

9,218

100%

2%

2%


OPERATING EXPENSES









Cloud services and license support

1,011

11%

982

11%

3%

3%



Hardware

246

2%

272

3%

(9%)

(9%)



Services

623

7%

703

8%

(11%)

(11%)



Sales and marketing

1,854

20%

2,018

22%

(8%)

(8%)



Research and development

1,589

17%

1,557

17%

2%

3%



General and administrative

295

3%

292

3%

1%

2%



Amortization of intangible assets

345

4%

414

4%

(17%)

(17%)



Acquisition related and other

19

0%

25

0%

(23%)

(22%)



Restructuring

174

2%

78

1%

123%

122%



      Total operating expenses

6,156

66%

6,341

69%

(3%)

(3%)


OPERATING INCOME

3,211

34%

2,877

31%

12%

11%



Interest expense

(614)

(6%)

(494)

(5%)

24%

24%



Non-operating (expenses) income, net

(2)

0%

99

1%

102%

99%


INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

2,595

28%

2,482

27%

5%

4%



Provision for income taxes

344

4%

345

4%

0%

(1%)


NET INCOME

$   2,251

24%

$   2,137

23%

5%

4%











EARNINGS PER SHARE:









Basic

$     0.74


$     0.64






Diluted

$     0.72


$     0.63





WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:









Basic

3,041


3,317






Diluted

3,107


3,410











































(1)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2020, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended August 31, 2020 compared with the corresponding prior year period increased our operating income by 1 percentage point.




 

ORACLE  CORPORATION






















Q1 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) 

($ in millions, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended August 31,


% Increase (Decrease)
in US $

% Increase (Decrease) in
Constant Currency (2) 





2020




2020



2019




2019


GAAP

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP





GAAP


Adj.


Non-GAAP



GAAP


Adj.


Non-GAAP
























TOTAL REVENUES


$     9,367


$            1


$     9,368



$     9,218


$            2


$     9,220


2%

2%

2%

2%



     Cloud services and license support


6,947


1


6,948



6,805


2


6,807


2%

2%

2%

2%























TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES


$     6,156


$       (966)


$     5,190



$     6,341


$       (963)


$     5,378


(3%)

(4%)

(3%)

(3%)



     Stock-based compensation (3)


428


(428)


-



446


(446)


-


(4%)

*

(4%)

*



     Amortization of intangible assets (4)


345


(345)


-



414


(414)


-


(17%)

*

(17%)

*



     Acquisition related and other


19


(19)


-



25


(25)


-


(23%)

*

(22%)

*



     Restructuring


174


(174)


-



78


(78)


-


123%

*

122%

*


OPERATING INCOME


$     3,211


$        967


$     4,178



$     2,877


$        965


$     3,842


12%

9%

11%

8%


OPERATING MARGIN %


34%




45%



31%




42%


307 bp.

293 bp.

283 bp.

268 bp.


INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)


$        344


$        336


$        680



$        345


$        339


$        684


0%

(1%)

(1%)

(1%)


NET INCOME 


$     2,251


$        631


$     2,882



$     2,137


$        626


$     2,763


5%

4%

4%

4%


DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE


$       0.72




$       0.93



$       0.63




$       0.81


16%

15%

15%

14%


DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING 


3,107


-


3,107



3,410


-


3,410


(9%)

(9%)

(9%)

(9%)












































(1)

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A. 























(2)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2020, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. 























(3)

Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:






























Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended










August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019










GAAP


Adj.


Non-GAAP



GAAP


Adj.


Non-GAAP








     Cloud services and license support


$          30


$         (30)


$           -



$          31


$         (31)


$           -








     Hardware


3


(3)


-



3


(3)


-








     Services


12


(12)


-



14


(14)


-








     Sales and marketing


71


(71)


-



88


(88)


-








     Research and development


276


(276)


-



271


(271)


-








     General and administrative


36


(36)


-



39


(39)


-








           Total stock-based compensation


$        428


$       (428)


$           -



$        446


$       (446)


$            -




























(4)

Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of August 31, 2020 was as follows:



     Remainder of fiscal 2021


$     1,012



















     Fiscal 2022


1,106



















     Fiscal 2023


682



















     Fiscal 2024


445



















     Fiscal 2025


126



















     Fiscal 2026


24



















     Thereafter


10



















           Total intangible assets, net


$     3,405







































(5)

Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 13.3% and 13.9% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 19.1% and 19.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively. The differences in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the periods presented were primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.


*

Not meaningful


 

ORACLE  CORPORATION








Q1 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in millions)











August 31,

May 31,




2020

2020

ASSETS





Current Assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$               27,276


$               37,239



Marketable securities

15,003


5,818



Trade receivables, net

4,576


5,551



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,084


3,532




Total Current Assets

49,939


52,140


Non-Current Assets:






   Property, plant and equipment, net

6,401


6,244



   Intangible assets, net

3,405


3,738



   Goodwill, net

43,867


43,769



   Deferred tax assets

3,152


3,252



   Other non-current assets

6,782


6,295




Total Non-Current Assets

63,607


63,298


TOTAL ASSETS

$            113,546


$            115,438


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:






Notes payable, current 

$                 2,997


$                 2,371



Accounts payable

534


637



Accrued compensation and related benefits

1,390


1,453



Deferred revenues

9,875


8,002



Other current liabilities

3,952


4,737




Total Current Liabilities

18,748


17,200


Non-Current Liabilities:






Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current

67,769


69,226



Income taxes payable

12,690


12,463



Other non-current liabilities

4,199


3,832




Total Non-Current Liabilities

84,658


85,521


Equity

10,140


12,717


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$            113,546


$            115,438









 

     ORACLE  CORPORATION 







Q1 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

($ in millions)









Three Months Ended August 31,



2020

2019


Cash Flows From Operating Activities:





Net income 

$             2,251


$              2,137


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation

356


336


Amortization of intangible assets

345


414


Deferred income taxes

173


(14)


Stock-based compensation

428


446


Other, net

78


60


Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Decrease in trade receivables, net

1,077


1,313


Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets

380


481


Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities

(294)


(813)


Decrease in income taxes payable

(586)


(121)


Increase in deferred revenues

1,745


1,761


Net cash provided by operating activities

5,953


6,000


Cash Flows From Investing Activities:





Purchases of marketable securities and other investments

(10,678)


(216)


Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities and other investments

1,459


879


Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 

-


12,111


Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-


(2)


Capital expenditures

(436)


(386)


Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities

(9,655)


12,386


Cash Flows From Financing Activities:





Payments for repurchases of common stock

(4,945)


(5,005)


Proceeds from issuances of common stock

567


316


Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards

(478)


(514)


Payments of dividends to stockholders

(730)


(795)


Repayments of borrowings

(1,000)


(1,750)


Other, net

93


(54)


Net cash used for financing activities

(6,493)


(7,802)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

232


(15)


Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(9,963)


10,569


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

37,239


20,514


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$           27,276


$            31,083








 

 

ORACLE  CORPORATION 

 Q1 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS 

 FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1) 

 ($ in millions) 














 Fiscal 2020 

 Fiscal 2021 




 Q1 

 Q2 

 Q3 

 Q4 

 Q1 

 Q2 

 Q3 

 Q4 












GAAP Operating Cash Flow

$            13,829

$            13,796

$            13,947

$            13,139

$            13,092
















Capital Expenditures

(1,663)

(1,591)

(1,544)

(1,564)

(1,614)
















Free Cash Flow

$            12,166

$            12,205

$            12,403

$            11,575

$            11,478
















% Growth over prior year

(12%)

(11%)

(6%)

(10%)

(6%)



























GAAP Net Income

$            10,955

$            10,933

$            10,759

$            10,135

$            10,249
















Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income

111%

112%

115%

114%

112%



























(1)

To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from operations. We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.





 
















 ORACLE  CORPORATION 


 Q1 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS 


 SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1) 


 ($ in millions) 




















Fiscal 2020


Fiscal 2021 



 

 Q1 

 

 Q2 

  

 Q3 

 

 Q4 

 

 TOTAL 


 

 Q1 

 

 Q2 

 

 Q3 

 

 Q4 

 

 TOTAL 



REVENUES BY OFFERINGS














 Cloud services and license support 

$    6,805

$    6,811

$    6,930

$    6,845

$  27,392


$    6,947




$    6,947



 Cloud license and on-premise license 

812

1,126

1,231

1,959

5,127


886




886



 Hardware 

815

871

857

901

3,443


814




814



 Services  

786

806

778

735

3,106


720




720



















 Total revenues 

$    9,218

$    9,614

$    9,796

$  10,440

$  39,068


$    9,367




$    9,367


















AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES 














 Cloud services and license support 

3%

3%

4%

1%

3%


2%




2%



 Cloud license and on-premise license 

(6%)

(7%)

(2%)

(22%)

(12%)


9%




9%



 Hardware  

(10%)

(2%)

(6%)

(9%)

(7%)


0%




0%



 Services  

(3%)

(1%)

(1%)

(11%)

(4%)


(8%)




(8%)



















 Total revenues 

0%

1%

2%

(6%)

(1%)


2%




2%


















CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)














 Cloud services and license support  

4%

4%

5%

3%

4%


2%




2%



 Cloud license and on-premise license 

(6%)

(7%)

0%

(21%)

(11%)


8%




8%



 Hardware  

(9%)

(1%)

(5%)

(7%)

(6%)


0%




0%



 Services  

(2%)

0%

0%

(8%)

(3%)


(8%)




(8%)



















 Total revenues 

2%

1%

3%

(4%)

0%


2%




2%


















CLOUD SERVICES AND LICENSE SUPPORT REVENUES















BY ECOSYSTEM














 Applications cloud services and license support 

$    2,704

$    2,753

$    2,809

$    2,749

$  11,015


$    2,816




$    2,816



 Infrastructure cloud services and license support 

4,101

4,058

4,121

4,096

16,377


4,131




4,131




 Total cloud services and license support revenues 

$    6,805

$    6,811

$    6,930

$    6,845

$  27,392


$    6,947




$    6,947


















AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES 














 Applications cloud services and license support 

5%

5%

6%

1%

4%


4%




4%



 Infrastructure cloud services and license support 

2%

1%

2%

0%

1%


1%




1%




 Total cloud services and license support revenues 

3%

3%

4%

1%

3%


2%




2%


















CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)














 Applications cloud services and license support 

6%

6%

7%

3%

5%


4%




4%



 Infrastructure cloud services and license support 

3%

2%

4%

3%

3%


1%




1%




 Total cloud services and license support revenues 

4%

4%

5%

3%

4%


2%




2%


















GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES














 Americas 


$    5,150

$    5,304

$    5,363

$    5,746

$  21,563


$    5,068




$    5,068



 Europe/Middle East/Africa 


2,553

2,695

2,835

2,952

11,035


2,738




2,738



 Asia Pacific 


1,515

1,615

1,598

1,742

6,470


1,561




1,561




 Total revenues 

$    9,218

$    9,614

$    9,796

$  10,440

$  39,068


$    9,367




$    9,367

































(1)

The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.







(2)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2020 and 2019 for the fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 constant currency growth rate calculations presented, respectively, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.





















 

APPENDIX A

ORACLE CORPORATION
Q1 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

  • Cloud services and license support revenues: Business combination accounting rules require us to account for the fair values of cloud services and license support contracts assumed in connection with our acquisitions. The non-GAAP adjustments to our cloud services and license support revenues are intended to include, and thus reflect, the full amount of such revenues. We believe the adjustments to these revenues are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business as we generally expect to experience high renewal rates for these contracts at their stated values during the post combination periods. 

  • Stock-based compensation expenses: We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.

  • Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.

  • Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses: We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related and other expenses primarily consist of personnel related costs for transitional and certain other employees, certain business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended and certain other operating items, net. Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses generally diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.

 

