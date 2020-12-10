REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2021 Q2 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 2% year-over-year to $9.8 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 4% to $7.1 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were down 3% to $1.1 billion.
Q2 GAAP operating income was up 13% to $3.6 billion and GAAP operating margin was 37%. Non-GAAP operating income was up 14% to $4.6 billion and non-GAAP operating margin was 47%. GAAP net income was up 6% to $2.4 billion, and non-GAAP net income was up 9% to $3.2 billion. GAAP earnings per share was up 16% to $0.80, while non-GAAP earnings per share was up 19% to $1.06.
Short-term deferred revenues were $8.1 billion. Operating cash flow was $14.0 billion during the trailing twelve months.
"Our highly profitable multi-billion dollar Fusion and NetSuite Cloud ERP applications businesses grew revenue 33% and 21% respectively in Q2," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "These two strategic cloud applications businesses are major contributors to Oracle's increased operating earnings and consistent earnings per share growth. We expect this rapid market share and revenue growth trend to continue as both Gartner and IDC rank Oracle's ERP suite number one in the cloud."
"Oracle's Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure is adding customers and growing revenue at a rate well in excess of 100% per year," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "Demand for our Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure is exceeding our plan and we are opening new datacenters as fast as we can. Oracle opened 13 additional regional datacenters in 2020 to bring our total to 29 regional datacenters worldwide, more than AWS."
The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 7, 2021, with a payment date of January 21, 2021.
Business Innovations
- Oracle increased its already aggressive expansion plan, and now expects to have 38 Cloud regions live by mid-2021 with the recent opening of three new commercial cloud regions, one in Dubai, one in the United Kingdom, and one in Chile. Oracle has opened 13 Cloud regions so far in 2020 and currently operates 29 regions globally – the fastest expansion by any major cloud provider.
- Oracle announced the next generation of Oracle Exadata Cloud Service, which helps customers accelerate their most challenging transaction processing and data analytics projects in 29 global cloud regions and Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer.
- "Per IDC's latest SaaSPath survey, SaaS ERP customers ranked Oracle highest in overall satisfaction among SAP, Microsoft, and Workday." Source: IDC SaaSPath 2020: Vendor Ratings, Aug 2020.
Customer Momentum
- Equinix - As the world's digital infrastructure company, Equinix operates more than 200 data centers serving over 10,000 customers. The company plans to implement Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, EPM, and CX to replace Oracle E-Business Suite applications. Equinix expects to simplify and automate critical finance and go-to-market processes, eliminating manual data entry and providing new functionality for their finance teams.
- Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) - One of the largest private biomedical research institutions in the US, HHMI is leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to shift various high-performance computing workloads from on-premise to the cloud. This gives their scientific researchers superior performance and, with significantly lower data egress charges, provides more computing value for their investment.
- First Solar - Solar electricity is essential to the world's energy mix, and First Solar, the leading American company among the world's largest solar manufacturers, is helping drive the transition to a sustainable energy future. As part of its efforts to streamline and transform internal systems, the company is replacing its multiple, disconnected platforms with Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, EPM, SCM, HCM, and CX.
- T-Mobile – As they quickly expand their subscriber base and 5G network coverage, T-Mobile continues to make customer experience their top priority. They're investing across all customer touchpoints, including their roughly 10,000 retail locations in North America. T-Mobile has chosen Oracle Retail cloud applications for planning, distribution, and optimization to help them improve customer satisfaction and their Net Promoter Score. They also expect the system to help them add more subscribers by, for example, using the platform's analytics and embedded artificial intelligence to optimize in-store product placement during new device launches.
"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects, including statements regarding our future market share and revenue acceleration, customer momentum, and plans to open data centers and go live in various Cloud regions by mid-2021, are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect our current expectations and our actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. We presently consider the following to be among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations: (1) The COVID-19 pandemic has affected how we and our customers are operating our respective businesses, and the duration and extent to which this will impact our future results of operations and our overall financial performance remains uncertain. (2) Our success depends upon our ability to develop new products and services, integrate acquired products and services and enhance our existing products and services. (3) Our cloud strategy, including our Oracle Cloud Software-as-a-Service and Infrastructure-as-a-Service offerings, may adversely affect our revenues and profitability. (4) We might experience significant coding, manufacturing or configuration errors in our cloud, license and hardware offerings. (5) If the security measures for our products and services are compromised and as a result, our data, our customers' data or our IT systems are accessed improperly, made unavailable, or improperly modified, our products and services may be perceived as vulnerable, our brand and reputation could be damaged, the IT services we provide to our customers could be disrupted, and customers may stop using our products and services, all of which could reduce our revenue and earnings, increase our expenses and expose us to legal claims and regulatory actions. (6) Our business practices with respect to data could give rise to operational interruption, liabilities or reputational harm as a result of governmental regulation, legal requirements or industry standards relating to privacy and data protection. (7) Economic, political and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (8) If we are unable to compete effectively, the results of operations and prospects for our business could be harmed. (9) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results. (10) Acquisitions present many risks and we may not achieve the financial and strategic goals that were contemplated at the time of a transaction. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on Oracle's Investor Relations website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. All information set forth in this press release is current as of December 10, 2020. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended November 30,
% Increase
% Increase
(Decrease)
% of
% of
(Decrease)
in Constant
2020
Revenues
2019
Revenues
in US $
Currency (1)
REVENUES
Cloud services and license support
$ 7,112
72%
$ 6,811
71%
4%
4%
Cloud license and on-premise license
1,092
11%
1,126
12%
(3%)
(5%)
Hardware
844
9%
871
9%
(3%)
(3%)
Services
752
8%
806
8%
(7%)
(8%)
Total revenues
9,800
100%
9,614
100%
2%
1%
OPERATING EXPENSES
Cloud services and license support
1,064
11%
1,022
11%
4%
4%
Hardware
244
2%
285
3%
(15%)
(15%)
Services
631
6%
741
8%
(15%)
(16%)
Sales and marketing
1,836
19%
2,068
22%
(11%)
(12%)
Research and development
1,601
16%
1,531
16%
5%
5%
General and administrative
324
3%
323
3%
0%
0%
Amortization of intangible assets
345
4%
407
4%
(15%)
(16%)
Acquisition related and other
76
1%
12
0%
514%
503%
Restructuring
96
1%
42
0%
130%
124%
Total operating expenses
6,217
63%
6,431
67%
(3%)
(4%)
OPERATING INCOME
3,583
37%
3,183
33%
13%
11%
Interest expense
(600)
(7%)
(465)
(5%)
29%
29%
Non-operating (expenses) income, net
(11)
0%
92
1%
*
*
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
2,972
30%
2,810
29%
6%
3%
Provision for income taxes
530
5%
499
5%
6%
4%
NET INCOME
$ 2,442
25%
$ 2,311
24%
6%
3%
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
$ 0.82
$ 0.71
Diluted
$ 0.80
$ 0.69
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
2,977
3,245
Diluted
3,046
3,331
(1)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2020, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended November 30, 2020 compared with the corresponding prior year period increased our revenues by 1 percentage point, operating expenses by 1 percentage point and operating income by 2 percentage points.
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended November 30,
% Increase (Decrease)
% Increase (Decrease) in
2020
2020
2019
2019
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 9,800
$ -
$ 9,800
$ 9,614
$ 1
$ 9,615
2%
2%
1%
1%
Cloud services and license support
7,112
-
7,112
6,811
1
6,812
4%
4%
4%
4%
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
$ 6,217
$ (1,005)
$ 5,212
$ 6,431
$ (858)
$ 5,573
(3%)
(6%)
(4%)
(7%)
Stock-based compensation (3)
488
(488)
-
397
(397)
-
23%
*
23%
*
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
345
(345)
-
407
(407)
-
(15%)
*
(16%)
*
Acquisition related and other
76
(76)
-
12
(12)
-
514%
*
503%
*
Restructuring
96
(96)
-
42
(42)
-
130%
*
124%
*
OPERATING INCOME
$ 3,583
$ 1,005
$ 4,588
$ 3,183
$ 859
$ 4,042
13%
14%
11%
12%
OPERATING MARGIN %
37%
47%
33%
42%
346 bp.
478 bp.
314 bp.
452 bp.
INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)
$ 530
$ 212
$ 742
$ 499
$ 189
$ 688
6%
8%
4%
6%
NET INCOME
$ 2,442
$ 793
$ 3,235
$ 2,311
$ 670
$ 2,981
6%
9%
3%
7%
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.80
$ 1.06
$ 0.69
$ 0.90
16%
19%
13%
17%
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
3,046
-
3,046
3,331
-
3,331
(9%)
(9%)
(9%)
(9%)
(1)
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
(2)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2020, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.
(3)
Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
November 30, 2020
November 30, 2019
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
Cloud services and license support
$ 36
$ (36)
$ -
$ 30
$ (30)
$ -
Hardware
3
(3)
-
3
(3)
-
Services
14
(14)
-
14
(14)
-
Sales and marketing
80
(80)
-
37
(37)
-
Research and development
314
(314)
-
272
(272)
-
General and administrative
41
(41)
-
41
(41)
-
Total stock-based compensation
$ 488
$ (488)
$ -
$ 397
$ (397)
$ -
(4)
Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of November 30, 2020 was as follows:
Remainder of fiscal 2021
$ 668
Fiscal 2022
1,106
Fiscal 2023
682
Fiscal 2024
445
Fiscal 2025
126
Fiscal 2026
24
Thereafter
10
Total intangible assets, net
$ 3,061
(5)
Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 17.8% and 17.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 18.7% and 18.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively. The differences in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the periods presented were primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2021 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
($ in millions, except per share data)
Six Months Ended November 30,
% Increase
% Increase
(Decrease)
% of
% of
(Decrease)
in Constant
2020
Revenues
2019
Revenues
in US $
Currency (1)
REVENUES
Cloud services and license support
$ 14,059
73%
$ 13,616
73%
3%
3%
Cloud license and on-premise license
1,978
10%
1,937
10%
2%
1%
Hardware
1,658
9%
1,686
9%
(2%)
(2%)
Services
1,472
8%
1,593
8%
(8%)
(8%)
Total revenues
19,167
100%
18,832
100%
2%
1%
OPERATING EXPENSES
Cloud services and license support
2,075
11%
2,003
11%
4%
4%
Hardware
490
3%
557
3%
(12%)
(12%)
Services
1,254
7%
1,445
8%
(13%)
(14%)
Sales and marketing
3,690
19%
4,086
22%
(10%)
(10%)
Research and development
3,190
17%
3,088
16%
3%
4%
General and administrative
619
3%
615
3%
1%
1%
Amortization of intangible assets
690
4%
821
4%
(16%)
(16%)
Acquisition related and other
95
0%
37
0%
154%
155%
Restructuring
270
1%
120
1%
125%
123%
Total operating expenses
12,373
65%
12,772
68%
(3%)
(3%)
OPERATING INCOME
6,794
35%
6,060
32%
12%
11%
Interest expense
(1,214)
(6%)
(959)
(5%)
27%
27%
Non-operating (expenses) income, net
(13)
0%
191
1%
*
*
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
5,567
29%
5,292
28%
5%
4%
Provision for income taxes
874
5%
844
4%
4%
2%
NET INCOME
$ 4,693
24%
$ 4,448
24%
6%
4%
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
$ 1.56
$ 1.36
Diluted
$ 1.53
$ 1.32
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
3,009
3,281
Diluted
3,076
3,370
(1)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2020, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the six months ended November 30, 2020 compared with the corresponding prior year period increased our revenues by 1 percentage point and operating income by 1 percentage point.
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2021 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Six Months Ended November 30,
% Increase (Decrease)
% Increase (Decrease) in
2020
2020
2019
2019
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 19,167
$ 1
$ 19,168
$ 18,832
$ 3
$ 18,835
2%
2%
1%
1%
Cloud services and license support
14,059
1
14,060
13,616
3
13,619
3%
3%
3%
3%
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
$ 12,373
$ (1,971)
$ 10,402
$ 12,772
$ (1,821)
$ 10,951
(3%)
(5%)
(3%)
(5%)
Stock-based compensation (3)
916
(916)
-
843
(843)
-
9%
*
9%
*
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
690
(690)
-
821
(821)
-
(16%)
*
(16%)
*
Acquisition related and other
95
(95)
-
37
(37)
-
154%
*
155%
*
Restructuring
270
(270)
-
120
(120)
-
125%
*
123%
*
OPERATING INCOME
$ 6,794
$ 1,972
$ 8,766
$ 6,060
$ 1,824
$ 7,884
12%
11%
11%
10%
OPERATING MARGIN %
35%
46%
32%
42%
327 bp.
388 bp.
299 bp.
361 bp.
INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)
$ 874
$ 548
$ 1,422
$ 844
$ 528
$ 1,372
4%
4%
2%
2%
NET INCOME
$ 4,693
$ 1,424
$ 6,117
$ 4,448
$ 1,296
$ 5,744
6%
7%
4%
5%
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 1.53
$ 1.99
$ 1.32
$ 1.70
16%
17%
14%
15%
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
3,076
-
3,076
3,370
-
3,370
(9%)
(9%)
(9%)
(9%)
(1)
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
(2)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2020, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.
(3)
Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
November 30, 2020
November 30, 2019
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
Cloud services and license support
$ 66
$ (66)
$ -
$ 61
$ (61)
$ -
Hardware
6
(6)
-
6
(6)
-
Services
26
(26)
-
28
(28)
-
Sales and marketing
151
(151)
-
125
(125)
-
Research and development
590
(590)
-
543
(543)
-
General and administrative
77
(77)
-
80
(80)
-
Total stock-based compensation
$ 916
$ (916)
$ -
$ 843
$ (843)
$ -
(4)
Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of November 30, 2020 was as follows:
Remainder of fiscal 2021
$ 668
Fiscal 2022
1,106
Fiscal 2023
682
Fiscal 2024
445
Fiscal 2025
126
Fiscal 2026
24
Thereafter
10
Total intangible assets, net
$ 3,061
(5)
Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 15.7% and 16.0% in the first half of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 18.9% and 19.3% in the first half of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively. The differences in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the periods presented were primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in millions)
November 30,
May 31,
2020
2020
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 28,001
$ 37,239
Marketable securities
10,592
5,818
Trade receivables, net
4,423
5,551
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,235
3,532
Total Current Assets
46,251
52,140
Non-Current Assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
6,627
6,244
Intangible assets, net
3,061
3,738
Goodwill, net
43,877
43,769
Deferred tax assets
3,401
3,252
Other non-current assets
6,797
6,295
Total Non-Current Assets
63,763
63,298
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 110,014
$ 115,438
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Notes payable, current
$ 7,251
$ 2,371
Accounts payable
724
637
Accrued compensation and related benefits
1,420
1,453
Deferred revenues
8,062
8,002
Other current liabilities
3,890
4,737
Total Current Liabilities
21,347
17,200
Non-Current Liabilities:
Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current
63,531
69,226
Income taxes payable
12,214
12,463
Other non-current liabilities
4,306
3,832
Total Non-Current Liabilities
80,051
85,521
Equity
8,616
12,717
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$ 110,014
$ 115,438
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
($ in millions)
Six Months Ended November 30,
2020
2019
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income
$ 4,693
$ 4,448
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
742
677
Amortization of intangible assets
690
821
Deferred income taxes
(43)
(263)
Stock-based compensation
916
843
Other, net
184
117
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Decrease in trade receivables, net
1,263
1,079
Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets
545
638
Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities
(248)
(916)
Decrease in income taxes payable
(1,243)
(613)
Decrease in deferred revenues
(158)
(318)
Net cash provided by operating activities
7,341
6,513
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments
(15,578)
(314)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities and other investments
10,776
2,204
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
3
12,575
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(111)
Capital expenditures
(1,004)
(735)
Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities
(5,803)
13,619
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Payments for repurchases of common stock
(8,962)
(9,996)
Proceeds from issuances of common stock
772
617
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards
(520)
(559)
Payments of dividends to stockholders
(1,447)
(1,562)
Repayments of borrowings
(1,000)
(4,500)
Other, net
110
(96)
Net cash used for financing activities
(11,047)
(16,096)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
271
(10)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(9,238)
4,026
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
37,239
20,514
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 28,001
$ 24,540
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1)
($ in millions)
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
GAAP Operating Cash Flow
$ 13,829
$ 13,796
$ 13,947
$ 13,139
$ 13,092
$ 13,967
Capital Expenditures
(1,663)
(1,591)
(1,544)
(1,564)
(1,614)
(1,833)
Free Cash Flow
$ 12,166
$ 12,205
$ 12,403
$ 11,575
$ 11,478
$ 12,134
% Growth over prior year
(12%)
(11%)
(6%)
(10%)
(6%)
(1%)
GAAP Net Income
$ 10,955
$ 10,933
$ 10,759
$ 10,135
$ 10,249
$ 10,380
Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income
111%
112%
115%
114%
112%
117%
(1) To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from operations.
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1)
($ in millions)
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
REVENUES BY OFFERINGS
Cloud services and license support
$ 6,805
$ 6,811
$ 6,930
$ 6,845
$ 27,392
$ 6,947
$ 7,112
$ 14,059
Cloud license and on-premise license
812
1,126
1,231
1,959
5,127
886
1,092
1,978
Hardware
815
871
857
901
3,443
814
844
1,658
Services
786
806
778
735
3,106
720
752
1,472
Total revenues
$ 9,218
$ 9,614
$ 9,796
$ 10,440
$ 39,068
$ 9,367
$ 9,800
$ 19,167
AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES
Cloud services and license support
3%
3%
4%
1%
3%
2%
4%
3%
Cloud license and on-premise license
(6%)
(7%)
(2%)
(22%)
(12%)
9%
(3%)
2%
Hardware
(10%)
(2%)
(6%)
(9%)
(7%)
0%
(3%)
(2%)
Services
(3%)
(1%)
(1%)
(11%)
(4%)
(8%)
(7%)
(8%)
Total revenues
0%
1%
2%
(6%)
(1%)
2%
2%
2%
CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)
Cloud services and license support
4%
4%
5%
3%
4%
2%
4%
3%
Cloud license and on-premise license
(6%)
(7%)
0%
(21%)
(11%)
8%
(5%)
1%
Hardware
(9%)
(1%)
(5%)
(7%)
(6%)
0%
(3%)
(2%)
Services
(2%)
0%
0%
(8%)
(3%)
(8%)
(8%)
(8%)
Total revenues
2%
1%
3%
(4%)
0%
2%
1%
1%
CLOUD SERVICES AND LICENSE SUPPORT REVENUES
BY ECOSYSTEM
Applications cloud services and license support
$ 2,704
$ 2,753
$ 2,809
$ 2,749
$ 11,015
$ 2,816
$ 2,901
$ 5,717
Infrastructure cloud services and license support
4,101
4,058
4,121
4,096
16,377
4,131
4,211
8,342
Total cloud services and license support revenues
$ 6,805
$ 6,811
$ 6,930
$ 6,845
$ 27,392
$ 6,947
$ 7,112
$ 14,059
AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES
Applications cloud services and license support
5%
5%
6%
1%
4%
4%
5%
5%
Infrastructure cloud services and license support
2%
1%
2%
0%
1%
1%
4%
2%
Total cloud services and license support revenues
3%
3%
4%
1%
3%
2%
4%
3%
CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)
Applications cloud services and license support
6%
6%
7%
3%
5%
4%
5%
4%
Infrastructure cloud services and license support
3%
2%
4%
3%
3%
1%
3%
2%
Total cloud services and license support revenues
4%
4%
5%
3%
4%
2%
4%
3%
GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES
Americas
$ 5,150
$ 5,304
$ 5,363
$ 5,746
$ 21,563
$ 5,068
$ 5,259
$ 10,327
Europe/Middle East/Africa
2,553
2,695
2,835
2,952
11,035
2,738
2,852
5,590
Asia Pacific
1,515
1,615
1,598
1,742
6,470
1,561
1,689
3,250
Total revenues
$ 9,218
$ 9,614
$ 9,796
$ 10,440
$ 39,068
$ 9,367
$ 9,800
$ 19,167
(1) The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.
(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing
APPENDIX A
ORACLE CORPORATION
To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects: