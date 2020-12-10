REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2021 Q2 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 2% year-over-year to $9.8 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 4% to $7.1 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were down 3% to $1.1 billion.

Q2 GAAP operating income was up 13% to $3.6 billion and GAAP operating margin was 37%. Non-GAAP operating income was up 14% to $4.6 billion and non-GAAP operating margin was 47%. GAAP net income was up 6% to $2.4 billion, and non-GAAP net income was up 9% to $3.2 billion. GAAP earnings per share was up 16% to $0.80, while non-GAAP earnings per share was up 19% to $1.06.

Short-term deferred revenues were $8.1 billion. Operating cash flow was $14.0 billion during the trailing twelve months.

"Our highly profitable multi-billion dollar Fusion and NetSuite Cloud ERP applications businesses grew revenue 33% and 21% respectively in Q2," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "These two strategic cloud applications businesses are major contributors to Oracle's increased operating earnings and consistent earnings per share growth. We expect this rapid market share and revenue growth trend to continue as both Gartner and IDC rank Oracle's ERP suite number one in the cloud."

"Oracle's Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure is adding customers and growing revenue at a rate well in excess of 100% per year," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "Demand for our Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure is exceeding our plan and we are opening new datacenters as fast as we can.  Oracle opened 13 additional regional datacenters in 2020 to bring our total to 29 regional datacenters worldwide, more than AWS."

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 7, 2021, with a payment date of January 21, 2021.

Business Innovations

  • Oracle increased its already aggressive expansion plan, and now expects to have 38 Cloud regions live by mid-2021 with the recent opening of three new commercial cloud regions, one in Dubai, one in the United Kingdom, and one in Chile. Oracle has opened 13 Cloud regions so far in 2020 and currently operates 29 regions globally – the fastest expansion by any major cloud provider.
  • Oracle announced the next generation of Oracle Exadata Cloud Service, which helps customers accelerate their most challenging transaction processing and data analytics projects in 29 global cloud regions and Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer.
  • "Per IDC's latest SaaSPath survey, SaaS ERP customers ranked Oracle highest in overall satisfaction among SAP, Microsoft, and Workday." Source: IDC SaaSPath 2020: Vendor Ratings, Aug 2020.
  • An extended list of recent business innovations and announcements is available at www.oracle.com/news.  

Customer Momentum

  • Equinix - As the world's digital infrastructure company, Equinix operates more than 200 data centers serving over 10,000 customers. The company plans to implement Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, EPM, and CX to replace Oracle E-Business Suite applications. Equinix expects to simplify and automate critical finance and go-to-market processes, eliminating manual data entry and providing new functionality for their finance teams.
  • Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) - One of the largest private biomedical research institutions in the US, HHMI is leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to shift various high-performance computing workloads from on-premise to the cloud. This gives their scientific researchers superior performance and, with significantly lower data egress charges, provides more computing value for their investment.
  • First Solar - Solar electricity is essential to the world's energy mix, and First Solar, the leading American company among the world's largest solar manufacturers, is helping drive the transition to a sustainable energy future. As part of its efforts to streamline and transform internal systems, the company is replacing its multiple, disconnected platforms with Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, EPM, SCM, HCM, and CX.
  • T-Mobile – As they quickly expand their subscriber base and 5G network coverage, T-Mobile continues to make customer experience their top priority. They're investing across all customer touchpoints, including their roughly 10,000 retail locations in North America. T-Mobile has chosen Oracle Retail cloud applications for planning, distribution, and optimization to help them improve customer satisfaction and their Net Promoter Score.  They also expect the system to help them add more subscribers by, for example, using the platform's analytics and embedded artificial intelligence to optimize in-store product placement during new device launches.
  • An extended list of customers which purchased Oracle Cloud during the quarter will be available at www.oracle.com/customers/earnings.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Oracle will hold a conference call and webcast today to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific. A live and replay webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly-Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), visit us at www.oracle.com or contact Investor Relations at investor_us@oracle.com or (650) 506-4073.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects, including statements regarding our future market share and revenue acceleration, customer momentum, and plans to open data centers and go live in various Cloud regions by mid-2021, are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect our current expectations and our actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. We presently consider the following to be among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations: (1) The COVID-19 pandemic has affected how we and our customers are operating our respective businesses, and the duration and extent to which this will impact our future results of operations and our overall financial performance remains uncertain. (2) Our success depends upon our ability to develop new products and services, integrate acquired products and services and enhance our existing products and services. (3) Our cloud strategy, including our Oracle Cloud Software-as-a-Service and Infrastructure-as-a-Service offerings, may adversely affect our revenues and profitability. (4) We might experience significant coding, manufacturing or configuration errors in our cloud, license and hardware offerings. (5) If the security measures for our products and services are compromised and as a result, our data, our customers' data or our IT systems are accessed improperly, made unavailable, or improperly modified, our products and services may be perceived as vulnerable, our brand and reputation could be damaged, the IT services we provide to our customers could be disrupted, and customers may stop using our products and services, all of which could reduce our revenue and earnings, increase our expenses and expose us to legal claims and regulatory actions. (6) Our business practices with respect to data could give rise to operational interruption, liabilities or reputational harm as a result of governmental regulation, legal requirements or industry standards relating to privacy and data protection. (7) Economic, political and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (8) If we are unable to compete effectively, the results of operations and prospects for our business could be harmed. (9) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results. (10) Acquisitions present many risks and we may not achieve the financial and strategic goals that were contemplated at the time of a transaction. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on Oracle's Investor Relations website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. All information set forth in this press release is current as of December 10, 2020. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

 













ORACLE  CORPORATION














Q2 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



($ in millions, except per share data)
















Three Months Ended November 30,

 

% Increase

% Increase

(Decrease)










% of 


% of 

(Decrease)

in Constant






2020

Revenues

2019

Revenues

in US $

Currency (1)




REVENUES











Cloud services and license support 

$              7,112

72%

$              6,811

71%

4%

4%





Cloud license and on-premise license

1,092

11%

1,126

12%

(3%)

(5%)





Hardware

844

9%

871

9%

(3%)

(3%)





Services

752

8%

806

8%

(7%)

(8%)





      Total revenues

9,800

100%

9,614

100%

2%

1%




OPERATING EXPENSES











Cloud services and license support 

1,064

11%

1,022

11%

4%

4%





Hardware

244

2%

285

3%

(15%)

(15%)





Services

631

6%

741

8%

(15%)

(16%)





Sales and marketing

1,836

19%

2,068

22%

(11%)

(12%)





Research and development 

1,601

16%

1,531

16%

5%

5%





General and administrative

324

3%

323

3%

0%

0%





Amortization of intangible assets

345

4%

407

4%

(15%)

(16%)





Acquisition related and other

76

1%

12

0%

514%

503%





Restructuring

96

1%

42

0%

130%

124%





      Total operating expenses 

6,217

63%

6,431

67%

(3%)

(4%)




OPERATING INCOME 

3,583

37%

3,183

33%

13%

11%





Interest expense

(600)

(7%)

(465)

(5%)

29%

29%





Non-operating (expenses) income, net

(11)

0%

92

1%

*

*




INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

2,972

30%

2,810

29%

6%

3%





Provision for income taxes

530

5%

499

5%

6%

4%




NET INCOME 

$              2,442

25%

$              2,311

24%

6%

3%















EARNINGS PER SHARE:











Basic

$                0.82


$                0.71








Diluted

$                0.80


$                0.69







WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:











Basic

2,977


3,245








Diluted

3,046


3,331






























































(1)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2020, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended November 30, 2020 compared with the corresponding prior year period increased our revenues by 1 percentage point, operating expenses by 1 percentage point and operating income by 2 percentage points.




*

Not meaningful































 

 

























ORACLE  CORPORATION


























Q2 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS



RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) 



($ in millions, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended November 30,


% Increase (Decrease)
in US $

% Increase (Decrease) in
Constant Currency (2) 






2020




2020



2019




2019


GAAP

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP







GAAP


Adj.


Non-GAAP



GAAP


Adj.


Non-GAAP




























TOTAL REVENUES


$       9,800


$              -


$       9,800



$       9,614


$               1


$       9,615


2%

2%

1%

1%





     Cloud services and license support


7,112


-


7,112



6,811


1


6,812


4%

4%

4%

4%



























TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES


$       6,217


$     (1,005)


$       5,212



$       6,431


$        (858)


$       5,573


(3%)

(6%)

(4%)

(7%)





     Stock-based compensation (3)


488


(488)


-



397


(397)


-


23%

*

23%

*





     Amortization of intangible assets (4)


345


(345)


-



407


(407)


-


(15%)

*

(16%)

*





     Acquisition related and other


76


(76)


-



12


(12)


-


514%

*

503%

*





     Restructuring


96


(96)


-



42


(42)


-


130%

*

124%

*




OPERATING INCOME


$       3,583


$       1,005


$       4,588



$       3,183


$          859


$       4,042


13%

14%

11%

12%




OPERATING MARGIN %


37%




47%



33%




42%


346 bp.

478 bp.

314 bp.

452 bp.




INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)


$          530


$          212


$          742



$          499


$          189


$          688


6%

8%

4%

6%




NET INCOME 


$       2,442


$          793


$       3,235



$       2,311


$          670


$       2,981


6%

9%

3%

7%




DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE


$         0.80




$         1.06



$         0.69




$         0.90


16%

19%

13%

17%




DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING 


3,046


-


3,046



3,331


-


3,331


(9%)

(9%)

(9%)

(9%)


















































(1)

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A. 



























(2)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2020, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. 



























(3)

Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:


































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended












November 30, 2020



November 30, 2019












GAAP


Adj.


Non-GAAP



GAAP


Adj.


Non-GAAP










     Cloud services and license support


$             36


$           (36)


$              -



$             30


$           (30)


$              -










     Hardware


3


(3)


-



3


(3)


-










     Services


14


(14)


-



14


(14)


-










     Sales and marketing


80


(80)


-



37


(37)


-










     Research and development


314


(314)


-



272


(272)


-










     General and administrative


41


(41)


-



41


(41)


-










           Total stock-based compensation


$          488


$        (488)


$              -



$          397


$        (397)


$              -
































(4)

Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of November 30, 2020 was as follows:





     Remainder of fiscal 2021


$          668












     Fiscal 2022


1,106













     Fiscal 2023


682













     Fiscal 2024


445













     Fiscal 2025


126













     Fiscal 2026


24













     Thereafter


10













           Total intangible assets, net


$       3,061



























(5)

Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 17.8% and 17.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 18.7% and 18.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively. The differences in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the periods presented were primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.




*

Not meaningful













































 

 













ORACLE  CORPORATION














Q2  FISCAL 2021 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



($ in millions, except per share data)
















Six Months Ended November 30,

 

% Increase

% Increase

(Decrease)










% of 


% of 

(Decrease)

in Constant






2020

Revenues

2019

Revenues

in US $

Currency (1)




REVENUES











Cloud services and license support 

$            14,059

73%

$            13,616

73%

3%

3%





Cloud license and on-premise license

1,978

10%

1,937

10%

2%

1%





Hardware 

1,658

9%

1,686

9%

(2%)

(2%)





Services

1,472

8%

1,593

8%

(8%)

(8%)





      Total revenues

19,167

100%

18,832

100%

2%

1%




OPERATING EXPENSES











Cloud services and license support 

2,075

11%

2,003

11%

4%

4%





Hardware

490

3%

557

3%

(12%)

(12%)





Services

1,254

7%

1,445

8%

(13%)

(14%)





Sales and marketing

3,690

19%

4,086

22%

(10%)

(10%)





Research and development 

3,190

17%

3,088

16%

3%

4%





General and administrative

619

3%

615

3%

1%

1%





Amortization of intangible assets

690

4%

821

4%

(16%)

(16%)





Acquisition related and other

95

0%

37

0%

154%

155%





Restructuring

270

1%

120

1%

125%

123%





      Total operating expenses 

12,373

65%

12,772

68%

(3%)

(3%)




OPERATING INCOME 

6,794

35%

6,060

32%

12%

11%





Interest expense

(1,214)

(6%)

(959)

(5%)

27%

27%





Non-operating (expenses) income, net

(13)

0%

191

1%

*

*




INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

5,567

29%

5,292

28%

5%

4%





Provision for income taxes 

874

5%

844

4%

4%

2%




NET INCOME 

$              4,693

24%

$              4,448

24%

6%

4%















EARNINGS PER SHARE:











Basic

$                1.56


$                1.36








Diluted

$                1.53


$                1.32







WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:











Basic

3,009


3,281








Diluted

3,076


3,370






























































(1)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2020, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the six months ended November 30, 2020 compared with the corresponding prior year period increased our revenues by 1 percentage point and operating income by 1 percentage point. 




*

Not meaningful































 

 
























ORACLE  CORPORATION

























Q2  FISCAL 2021 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS



RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) 



($ in millions, except per share data)




























Six Months Ended November 30,


% Increase (Decrease)
in US $

% Increase (Decrease) in
Constant Currency (2) 






2020




2020



2019




2019


GAAP

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP






GAAP


Adj.


Non-GAAP



GAAP


Adj.


Non-GAAP


























TOTAL REVENUES


$     19,167


$               1


$     19,168



$     18,832


$               3


$     18,835


2%

2%

1%

1%



          Cloud services and license support


14,059


1


14,060



13,616


3


13,619


3%

3%

3%

3%
























TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES


$     12,373


$     (1,971)


$     10,402



$     12,772


$     (1,821)


$     10,951


(3%)

(5%)

(3%)

(5%)



          Stock-based compensation (3)


916


(916)


-



843


(843)


-


9%

*

9%

*



          Amortization of intangible assets (4)


690


(690)


-



821


(821)


-


(16%)

*

(16%)

*



          Acquisition related and other


95


(95)


-



37


(37)


-


154%

*

155%

*



          Restructuring


270


(270)


-



120


(120)


-


125%

*

123%

*



OPERATING INCOME


$       6,794


$       1,972


$       8,766



$       6,060


$       1,824


$       7,884


12%

11%

11%

10%



OPERATING MARGIN %


35%




46%



32%




42%


327 bp.

388 bp.

299 bp.

361 bp.



INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)


$          874


$          548


$       1,422



$          844


$          528


$       1,372


4%

4%

2%

2%



NET INCOME 


$       4,693


$       1,424


$       6,117



$       4,448


$       1,296


$       5,744


6%

7%

4%

5%



DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE


$         1.53




$         1.99



$         1.32




$         1.70


16%

17%

14%

15%



DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING


3,076


-


3,076



3,370


-


3,370


(9%)

(9%)

(9%)

(9%)















































(1)

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

























(2)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2020, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

























(3)

Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:
































Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended











November 30, 2020



November 30, 2019











GAAP


Adj.


Non-GAAP



GAAP


Adj.


Non-GAAP









     Cloud services and license support


$             66


$           (66)


$              -



$             61


$           (61)


$              -









     Hardware


6


(6)


-



6


(6)


-









     Services


26


(26)


-



28


(28)


-









     Sales and marketing


151


(151)


-



125


(125)


-









     Research and development


590


(590)


-



543


(543)


-









     General and administrative


77


(77)


-



80


(80)


-









           Total stock-based compensation


$          916


$        (916)


$              -



$          843


$        (843)


$              -






























(4)

Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of November 30, 2020 was as follows:




     Remainder of fiscal 2021


$          668




















     Fiscal 2022


1,106




















     Fiscal 2023


682




















     Fiscal 2024


445




















     Fiscal 2025


126




















     Fiscal 2026


24




















     Thereafter


10




















           Total intangible assets, net


$       3,061









































(5)

Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 15.7% and 16.0% in the first half of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 18.9% and 19.3% in the first half of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively. The differences in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the periods presented were primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.



*

Not meaningful















































 

 











ORACLE  CORPORATION












Q2 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



($ in millions)















November 30,

May 31,






2020

2020



ASSETS







Current Assets:








Cash and cash equivalents

$               28,001


$               37,239





Marketable securities

10,592


5,818





Trade receivables, net

4,423


5,551





Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,235


3,532






Total Current Assets

46,251


52,140




Non-Current Assets:








   Property, plant and equipment, net

6,627


6,244





   Intangible assets, net

3,061


3,738





   Goodwill, net

43,877


43,769





   Deferred tax assets

3,401


3,252





   Other non-current assets

6,797


6,295






Total Non-Current Assets

63,763


63,298




TOTAL ASSETS

$             110,014


$             115,438




LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:








Notes payable, current 

$                 7,251


$                 2,371





Accounts payable

724


637





Accrued compensation and related benefits

1,420


1,453





Deferred revenues

8,062


8,002





Other current liabilities

3,890


4,737






Total Current Liabilities

21,347


17,200




Non-Current Liabilities:








Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current

63,531


69,226





Income taxes payable

12,214


12,463





Other non-current liabilities

4,306


3,832






Total Non-Current Liabilities

80,051


85,521




Equity

8,616


12,717




TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$             110,014


$             115,438





















 










     ORACLE  CORPORATION 











Q2 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



($ in millions)













Six Months Ended November 30,





2020

2019



Cash Flows From Operating Activities:







Net income 

$              4,693


$               4,448




Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation

742


677




Amortization of intangible assets

690


821




Deferred income taxes

(43)


(263)




Stock-based compensation

916


843




Other, net

184


117




Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Decrease in trade receivables, net

1,263


1,079




Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets

545


638




Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities

(248)


(916)




Decrease in income taxes payable

(1,243)


(613)




Decrease in deferred revenues

(158)


(318)




Net cash provided by operating activities

7,341


6,513




Cash Flows From Investing Activities:







Purchases of marketable securities and other investments

(15,578)


(314)




Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities and other investments

10,776


2,204




Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 

3


12,575




Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-


(111)




Capital expenditures

(1,004)


(735)




Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities

(5,803)


13,619




Cash Flows From Financing Activities:







Payments for repurchases of common stock

(8,962)


(9,996)




Proceeds from issuances of common stock

772


617




Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards

(520)


(559)




Payments of dividends to stockholders

(1,447)


(1,562)




Repayments of borrowings

(1,000)


(4,500)




Other, net

110


(96)




Net cash used for financing activities

(11,047)


(16,096)




Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

271


(10)




Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(9,238)


4,026




Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

37,239


20,514




Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$            28,001


$             24,540



















 

 




























 ORACLE  CORPORATION 



 Q2 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS 



 FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1) 



 ($ in millions) 


















 Fiscal 2020 

 Fiscal 2021 






 Q1 

 Q2 

 Q3 

 Q4 

 Q1 

 Q2 

 Q3 

 Q4 
















GAAP Operating Cash Flow

$             13,829

$             13,796

$             13,947

$             13,139

$             13,092

$             13,967



















Capital Expenditures

(1,663)

(1,591)

(1,544)

(1,564)

(1,614)

(1,833)



















Free Cash Flow

$             12,166

$             12,205

$             12,403

$             11,575

$             11,478

$             12,134



















% Growth over prior year

(12%)

(11%)

(6%)

(10%)

(6%)

(1%)
































GAAP Net Income

$             10,955

$             10,933

$             10,759

$             10,135

$             10,249

$             10,380



















Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income

111%

112%

115%

114%

112%

117%
































(1)   To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from operations.
        We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in
        isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.





















 

 




































 ORACLE  CORPORATION 




 Q2 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS 




 SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1) 




 ($ in millions) 
























 Fiscal 2020 






 Fiscal 2021 






 Q1 

 Q2 

 Q3 

 Q4 

 TOTAL 


 Q1 

 Q2 

 Q3 

 Q4 

 TOTAL 





REVENUES BY OFFERINGS
















 Cloud services and license support 

$       6,805

$       6,811

$       6,930

$       6,845

$    27,392


$       6,947

$       7,112



$    14,059





 Cloud license and on-premise license 

812

1,126

1,231

1,959

5,127


886

1,092



1,978





 Hardware 

815

871

857

901

3,443


814

844



1,658





 Services  

786

806

778

735

3,106


720

752



1,472





         Total revenues 

$       9,218

$       9,614

$       9,796

$    10,440

$    39,068


$       9,367

$       9,800



$    19,167






















AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES 
















 Cloud services and license support 

3%

3%

4%

1%

3%


2%

4%



3%





 Cloud license and on-premise license 

(6%)

(7%)

(2%)

(22%)

(12%)


9%

(3%)



2%





 Hardware  

(10%)

(2%)

(6%)

(9%)

(7%)


0%

(3%)



(2%)





 Services  

(3%)

(1%)

(1%)

(11%)

(4%)


(8%)

(7%)



(8%)





         Total revenues 

0%

1%

2%

(6%)

(1%)


2%

2%



2%






















CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)
















 Cloud services and license support  

4%

4%

5%

3%

4%


2%

4%



3%





 Cloud license and on-premise license 

(6%)

(7%)

0%

(21%)

(11%)


8%

(5%)



1%





 Hardware  

(9%)

(1%)

(5%)

(7%)

(6%)


0%

(3%)



(2%)





 Services  

(2%)

0%

0%

(8%)

(3%)


(8%)

(8%)



(8%)





         Total revenues 

2%

1%

3%

(4%)

0%


2%

1%



1%






















CLOUD SERVICES AND LICENSE SUPPORT REVENUES
















BY ECOSYSTEM
















 Applications cloud services and license support 

$       2,704

$       2,753

$       2,809

$       2,749

$    11,015


$       2,816

$       2,901



$       5,717





 Infrastructure cloud services and license support 

4,101

4,058

4,121

4,096

16,377


4,131

4,211



8,342





         Total cloud services and license support revenues 

$       6,805

$       6,811

$       6,930

$       6,845

$    27,392


$       6,947

$       7,112



$    14,059






















AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES 
















 Applications cloud services and license support 

5%

5%

6%

1%

4%


4%

5%



5%





 Infrastructure cloud services and license support 

2%

1%

2%

0%

1%


1%

4%



2%





         Total cloud services and license support revenues 

3%

3%

4%

1%

3%


2%

4%



3%






















CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)
















 Applications cloud services and license support 

6%

6%

7%

3%

5%


4%

5%



4%





 Infrastructure cloud services and license support 

3%

2%

4%

3%

3%


1%

3%



2%





         Total cloud services and license support revenues 

4%

4%

5%

3%

4%


2%

4%



3%






















GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES
















 Americas 


$       5,150

$       5,304

$       5,363

$       5,746

$    21,563


$       5,068

$       5,259



$    10,327





 Europe/Middle East/Africa 


2,553

2,695

2,835

2,952

11,035


2,738

2,852



5,590





 Asia Pacific 


1,515

1,615

1,598

1,742

6,470


1,561

1,689



3,250





         Total revenues 

$       9,218

$       9,614

$       9,796

$    10,440

$    39,068


$       9,367

$       9,800



$    19,167







































(1)   The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.











(2)   We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing 
        how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in
        currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2020 and 2019 for the fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 constant currency
        growth rate calculations presented, respectively, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.












































 

 

APPENDIX A


ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

 

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

  • Cloud services and license support revenues: Business combination accounting rules require us to account for the fair values of cloud services and license support contracts assumed in connection with our acquisitions. The non-GAAP adjustments to our cloud services and license support revenues are intended to include, and thus reflect, the full amount of such revenues. We believe the adjustments to these revenues are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business as we generally expect to experience high renewal rates for these contracts at their stated values during the post combination periods. 

  • Stock-based compensation expenses: We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.

  • Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.

  • Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses: We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related and other expenses primarily consist of personnel related costs for transitional and certain other employees, certain business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended and certain other operating items, net. Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses generally diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.

 

 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.