- Java 15 adds new features to improve developer productivity and security, including an Edwards-Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (JEP 339) and Hidden Classes (JEP 371) - Text Blocks (JEP 378) and ZGC (JEP 377) are finalized in this release - Sealed Classes (JEP 360) included as a new preview feature, and Pattern Matching for instanceof (JEP 375) and Records (JEP 384) added as second previews for further developer feedback