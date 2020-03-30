Unique dual region strategy helps organizations with disaster recovery and compliance requirements
MONTREAL, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To support growing customer demand for enterprise cloud services in Canada, Oracle today announced a new Gen 2 Cloud region in Montreal. This follows the launch of its Toronto Cloud region last year, making Canada Oracle's latest country offering dual cloud regions. The opening is part of Oracle's global plans to operate 36 Generation 2 Cloud regions by the end of 2020. Now, Canadian customers and partners will have access to all Oracle Cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Autonomous Linux, as well as Oracle Cloud Applications, to unlock innovation and drive business growth.
Oracle's unique dual region strategy enables customers to deploy resilient applications in multiple independent cloud regions for disaster recovery– without having sensitive data leave the country that could create issues with regulatory requirements around data sovereignty as well as operational issues associated with operating in multiple countries.
Oracle continues to make significant investments in Canada to support a fast growing number of customers and partners. Today's news follows the recent announcement that Oracle and Microsoft expanded their cloud interoperability partnership to help joint customers worldwide run their mission-critical workloads across Oracle Cloud and Microsoft Azure. The Interconnect location in Canada means enterprises can now build workloads that seamlessly interoperate between Microsoft and Oracle cloud regions in Canada.
"Oracle's Canadian customers and partners are at the forefront of cloud innovation. Our investment in the region reflects unparalleled demand for our Gen 2 Cloud, built to run customers' most important business applications securely," said Don Johnson, executive vice president, product development, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "The new Montreal Region coupled with the Toronto Region enables Oracle to provide multi-region deployments in country to address Canadian organizations' disaster recovery and compliance requirements."
In addition to the Montreal cloud region, Oracle recently announced the opening of four Gen 2 Cloud Regions in Melbourne (Australia), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Osaka (Japan) and Amsterdam (the Netherlands). Oracle has now opened 17 Gen 2 Cloud regions in the past year and currently operates 21 regions globally—16 commercial and five government—the fastest expansion by any major cloud provider. By the end of this year, the company plans to open additional new cloud regions in the US (San Jose, CA), Brazil (Vinhedo), the UK (Newport, Wales), India (Hyderabad), South Korea (Chuncheon), Singapore, Israel, South Africa, Chile (Santiago), Saudi Arabia and two in the United Arab Emirates.
Currently available Oracle Gen 2 Cloud regions include:
- Asia Pacific: Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Mumbai, Sydney, Melbourne
- Americas: Phoenix, Ashburn, Toronto, Sao Paolo, Montreal
- Europe: Frankfurt, London, Zurich, Amsterdam
- Middle East: Jeddah
- Government: two general U.S. Government regions, three U.S. Department of Defense specific Government regions
Oracle's Gen 2 Cloud
Oracle's modern, second-generation cloud is built and optimized specifically to help enterprises run their most demanding workloads securely. With unique architecture and capabilities, Oracle Cloud delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings. Oracle's Generation 2 Cloud is the only one built to run autonomous services, including Oracle Autonomous Linux and Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database. Oracle Cloud offers a comprehensive cloud computing portfolio, from application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain.
Oracle recently introduced Oracle Cloud Free Tier, Always Free services for anyone to try the world's first self-driving database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for an unlimited time. Now, organizations large and small, developers, students, and educators can build, learn, and explore the full functionality of Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including Compute VMs, Block and Object Storage, and Load Balancer—all of the essentials for developers to build complete applications on Oracle Cloud.
Canadian Customers and Partners Ready for New Oracle Montreal Cloud Region
Organizations across Canada are using Oracle to run their mission-critical workloads.
Groupe Dynamite is a global fashion retailer with two brands at the heart of its success, Garage and Dynamite. They operate more than 350 stores throughout Canada and 32 in the United States, and employ over 5,000 people. The company chose Oracle Cloud to support enterprise mission-critical workloads so they can continue as a leader among international brands.
"Groupe Dynamite is happy to see that Oracle is investing in Canada with a second cloud region in Montreal. This will enable us to centralize our critical workloads in the two Canadian cloud regions in the near future," said Daniel Marcotte, Senior IT Director at Groupe Dynamite. "It is critical to maintain 100 percent uptime with cloud vendors and this new data center in Montreal will offer us that possibility without forcing us to store sensitive data outside of Canada."
Combining career and professional skills training with theoretical knowledge, Seneca provides a polytechnic education to 30,000 full-time and 60,000 part-time students. With campuses in Toronto, York Region and Peterborough and education partners around the world, Seneca offers degrees, graduate certificates, diplomas and certificates in more than 300 full-time, part-time and online programs.
"Seneca College delivers world class post secondary education to Canadian and International students. Ensuring we achieve maximum availability is essential to our overall mission as a leading educational institution," said Radha Krishnan, Chief Information Officer, Seneca College. "We are excited to have Oracle launch its Montreal Cloud region, as it will give us the ability to build a highly available multi-region application deployment in Canada that will help us best serve our students and other stakeholders."
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud.
Investing in Canada
Oracle is investing in the skill set in Canada through Oracle University. Oracle University is the trusted provider of Oracle Cloud and on-premise software training and certification. All training is delivered by Oracle's elite global team of experts and is made available in multiple learning formats for anytime, anywhere training.
In addition, Oracle is supporting the next wave of entrepreneurs via its Oracle for Startups program which is a unique acceleration program that enables mutually beneficial business-building partnerships for startups, our customers, and Oracle. The program creates a virtuous cycle of innovation by blending startup ingenuity with enterprise resources to deliver transformative solutions to customers. It starts with free cloud and expands to a rich collaboration with opportunities to engage with Oracle's vast network of mentors, product experts, and customers.
