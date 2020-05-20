REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. May 2020 report, The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q2 2020.
This year's report evaluated 13 email marketing service providers based on 23 criteria, which are split into three categories—current offering, strategy, and market presence. Of the providers evaluated, Oracle Responsys, part of Oracle Cloud Customer Experience (CX), was one of only four Leaders. In addition to scoring highest in the strategy category, Oracle Responsys also received the highest possible score in the artificial intelligence, analytics, and vertical capabilities criteria.
According to the report, "Oracle data assets and analytics modules extend the utility of Responsys. Client references get more than what they pay for. They and their staff all seem excited by the vendor's vision to 'drive revenue growth by delivering a relevant, timely, and connected experience wherever and whenever a customer chooses.'" The report also notes, "Oracle consistently delivers scale. It has a significant global footprint, industry-specific data schemas, and AI that runs off of email and non-email data, rivaling personalization-specialist competitors."
"We are incredibly proud to be named a Leader in this year's The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q2 2020," said Shashi Seth, SVP, Oracle Cloud CX Marketing. "Responsys is at the core of our digital marketing suite and provides the perfect foundation for multi-channel, data-driven, and real-time customer engagements that will define the future of marketing. We believe Forrester's evaluation further validates our commitment to delivering stand-out, innovative products and services to our customers."
Part of Oracle Cloud Applications, Oracle Cloud CX helps marketing, sales, service, and commerce professionals reduce IT complexity, deliver innovative customer experiences, and achieve predictable and tangible business results.
