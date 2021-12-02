Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

 By Oracle

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation today announced that its second quarter fiscal year 2022 results will be released on Thursday, December 9th, after the close of the market.  Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results.  The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

