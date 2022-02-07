NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Orange Marketing announced that it has been named a winner in the Marketing category in HubSpot's Q4 2021 Impact Awards. HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, uses the award to recognize members of its Solutions Partner Program who go above and beyond to help their customers grow better.
Orange Marketing submitted a case study (https://www.orangemarketing.com/4q2021-hubspot-impact-award-case-study) regarding a stunning consolidation of a complex sales and marketing tech stack onto HubSpot, which increased the client's Closed/Won Revenue associated with Marketing Qualified Leads by 38%.
"Our solutions partners play such a pivotal role in helping scaling companies around the world grow better," said Brian Garvey, VP Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot. "Orange Marketing has demonstrated a strong commitment to the success of their customers. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I want to congratulate Orange Marketing and the other Impact Award winners on this exciting achievement."
The Impact Awards are given every quarter in five categories:
- Grow Better: Sales
- Grow Better: Marketing
- Grow Better: Service
- Integrations Innovation
- Website Design
All winners are recognized in the Impact Awards Hall of Fame (https://www.hubspot.com/impact-awards-showcase-home).
Said Rebecca Gonzalez, Co-Founder Orange Marketing, "We have worked hard over the past four years to grow Orange Marketing strategically, focusing on our customer's success. We are excited HubSpot recognized this case study in particular as it demonstrates our emphasis on marketing that generates revenue results."
About Orange Marketing
Orange Marketing specializes in sales, marketing and services implementation for B2B software and technology companies with a unique focus on start-ups. Founded in 2018, Orange Marketing is a fully remote team with colleagues throughout the United States and with partner relationships worldwide. Orange Marketing is headquartered in California and holds more than 70 HubSpot Certifications. For more information, visit OrangeMarketing.com (https://www.orangemarketing.com/).
Read Orange Marketing's reviews (https://ecosystem.hubspot.com/marketplace/solutions/orange-marketing).
Media Contact
Amanda Berger, Orange Marketing, +1 3104998011, amanda.berger@orangemarketing.com
Kelsey Galarza, 9496978606, kelsey.galarza@orangemarketing.com
SOURCE Orange Marketing