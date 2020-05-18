Oranj Adds Income-Focused Mutual Funds to Its Platform for Financial Advisors

CHICAGO, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oranj, a single platform for financial advisors to streamline portfolio management and client service, today announced that Pacific Funds has joined the expanding list of best-in-class asset managers who have made their mutual funds available on the free to low-cost Oranj platform.
"Pacific Funds is one of the finest asset managers in our industry, and their mutual funds with income-focused strategies make an important addition to our diverse and multipurpose platform," said David Lyon, CEO and founder of Oranj. "The Oranj model marketplace helps financial advisors consolidate and access a variety of different investment solutions in one place. With Pacific Funds' range of mutual funds, advisors who use the Oranj platform will have access to an expanded variety of investment solutions to serve their clients."
Pacific Funds is a family of mutual funds designed for income generation, growth, and diversification to help shareholders meet their long-term financial goals. Pacific Funds' portfolio managers possess specialized capabilities that span a wide range of asset classes and strategies, including fixed income (sub-advised by Pacific Asset Management), U.S. equity (sub-advised by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management), and multi-asset (managed by Pacific Life Fund Advisors).
"In today's volatile markets, we believe our active, disciplined process that focuses on fundamentals in selecting individual securities can be especially important in the search for yield," said Douglas Jackson, vice president of Pacific Global Asset Management, which oversees product development and distribution of Pacific Funds. "We are excited that our partnership with Oranj will give us another platform to bring our fixed-income expertise to the marketplace."
ABOUT ORANJ
Oranj simplifies advisor technology without sacrificing sophistication or increasing costs, helping them spend less time managing and more time advising clients. The single platform streamlines portfolio management and client service and provides advisors with rebalancing/trading, client/prospect management, portfolio management and a client portal. For more information about Oranj and its free to low-cost wealth management platform, visit http://www.runoranj.com, connect with them on LinkedIn, or follow @runoranjdotcom on Twitter.
