Oranj Adds Technology Investment Services and ETFs to its Model Marketplace for Financial Advisors

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oranj, a single platform for financial advisors to streamline portfolio management and client service, today announced that ROBO Global has joined the growing list of best-in-class asset managers to make their technology investment services and ETFs available on the free to low-cost Oranj platform.
"As the fields of robotics, automation, artificial intelligence and healthcare technology continue to expand and competition intensifies, financial advisors are increasingly being tasked with finding the right investment solution for their clients," said Chris Buck, Head of Capital Markets and Sales at ROBO Global. "We're thrilled to join with Oranj to make these investments of the future more accessible to advisors across the country."
ROBO Global's portfolios are backed by thorough research with the objective of providing investors with comprehensive, transparent, and diversified benchmarks that capture the unique opportunities of fast-growing robotics, AI and healthcare technology companies around the world. The coverage team includes financial and research professionals along with a strategic advisory board, with more than seven PhDs, to spot and track key industry trends and companies.
"This union with Oranj is emblematic of our ongoing mission to deliver unprecedented access to the disruptive fields of robotics, automation, artificial intelligence and healthcare technology to investors," continued Buck. "Offering our ETFs on the Oranj platform expands our reach and provides Oranj clients with new technology investment opportunities."
"ROBO Global brings valuable new technology investment services to the Oranj platform," said David Lyon, Oranj founder and CEO. "Our Model Marketplace was built to provide advisors with choice and customization, and ROBO Global is a welcome addition that expands our diverse line up of investment solutions."
ABOUT ORANJ
Oranj simplifies advisor technology without sacrificing sophistication or increasing costs, helping them spend less time managing and more time advising clients. The single platform streamlines portfolio management and client service, and provides advisors with rebalancing/trading, client/prospect management, portfolio management and a client portal. For more information about Oranj and its free to low-cost wealth management platform, visit www.runoranj.com, connect with them on LinkedIn, or follow @runoranjdotcom on Twitter.
ABOUT ROBO GLOBAL
ROBO Global is an index, advisory, and research company wholly focused on helping investors capture the unique opportunities of fast-growing robotics, artificial intelligence, and healthcare technology companies around the world. With the expertise of their investment team and strategic advisors from the industry, they help investors capture the growth and return opportunities presented by innovation across industries, from healthcare to industrials to consumer products. Their indices are used by a variety of investment vehicles listed on multiple exchanges around the world. They are present in Dallas, San Francisco, New York and London. To learn more, visit http://www.ROBOGlobal.com
