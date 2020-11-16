HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) ("Orbital Energy" or the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Financial and Operating Highlights:
- Reported total revenues of $13.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 124%, primarily attributable to the addition of Reach Construction Group ("Reach") and the Company's Orbital Power Services group;
- Gross profit was $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 with the improvement mainly due to increased revenues; this improvement is expected to persist throughout the remainder of 2020 and into 2021;
- Gross margin was 17.3% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 23.4% for the third quarter of 2019;
- Operating loss was $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $3.7 million in the prior year period, mainly due to higher SG&A expenses associated with Orbital Power Services and the addition of Reach during the second quarter;
- Held Cash and cash equivalents of $4.1 million and Restricted cash of $3.6 million as of September 30, 2020; and
- Total backlog was $52.0 million at September 30, 2020, up from $46.4 million at June 30, 2020, reflecting backlog growth at both Reach Construction and Orbital Power Services.
Commentary
"In the third quarter, we continued our evolution into a diversified infrastructure services provider," said Jim O'Neil, vice chairman and CEO of Orbital Energy. "Our recently acquired solar engineering, procurement, and construction services company, Reach Construction Group, is engaged for multiple, utility scale solar programs starting in the fourth quarter and has a robust pipeline of additional project opportunities. Further, our new Orbital Power Services division, which focuses on electric transmission and distribution services, keeps gaining traction and increasing industry recognition. This resulted in several storm-related projects, which generated additional revenues for us in the third quarter and has extended into the fourth quarter."
Mr. O'Neil added, "As utilities continue to integrate renewable generation into their transmission and distribution systems, we believe it is imperative that infrastructure providers have the technology, expertise and construction resources they need to conduct these multi-faceted projects while adhering to increasing environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Looking ahead, we expect customer activity will continue to increase, as conditions improve since the onset of COVID-19 and renewable energy trends drive utilities' capital investment plans. We believe Orbital Energy Group is well suited to meet these needs, with our ability to offer a diverse service offering for these growing industry demands."
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call today, November 16, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss these results as well as recent corporate developments. After management's opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period. To access the call, please dial (888) 734-0328 and provide conference ID 6598596. For international callers, please dial (678) 894-3054. The live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed through the 'Events & Presentations' page of the Orbital Energy Investor Relations website (www.orbitalenergygroup.com).
For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until December 2, 2020. To access the replay of the call dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and provide conference ID 6598596. An archived copy of the webcast and slide presentation will also be available on the 'Events & Presentations' page of the Orbital Energy Investor Relations website.
Orbital Energy Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
2020
2019
Assets:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,060
$
23,351
Restricted cash - current
2,562
—
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $63 and $47 at September 30, 2020 and
12,498
5,290
Inventories
1,117
1,631
Contract assets
6,090
2,314
Note receivable, current portion
44
—
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,263
2,215
Assets held for sale - current
6,482
6,893
Total current assets
37,116
41,694
Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $1,972 and $1,441 at
5,776
4,454
Investments
741
4,865
Right of use assets - Operating leases
6,990
5,524
Goodwill
7,006
—
Other intangible assets, net
14,887
4,298
Restricted cash
1,026
—
Note receivable
3,525
3,253
Deposits and other assets
1,306
70
Total assets
$
78,373
$
64,158
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
16,712
$
2,904
Notes payable, current
3,979
473
Line of credit
451
—
Operating lease obligations - current portion
1,704
821
Accrued expenses
5,285
5,159
Contract liabilities
8,047
1,668
Liabilities held for sale, current
3,894
4,970
Total current liabilities
40,072
15,995
Notes payable, less current portion
7,383
—
Operating lease obligations, less current portion
5,282
4,852
Contingent consideration
720
—
Other long-term liabilities
287
194
Total liabilities
53,744
21,041
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued at
—
—
Common stock, par value $0.001; 325,000,000 shares authorized; 30,773,748 shares
31
29
Additional paid-in capital
171,344
170,106
Treasury stock at cost; 353,063 shares held at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(413)
(413)
Accumulated deficit
(142,142)
(122,234)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,191)
(4,371)
Total stockholders' equity
24,629
43,117
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
78,373
$
64,158
Orbital Energy Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Ended September 30,
Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
$
13,615
$
6,073
$
27,078
$
17,793
Cost of revenues
11,261
4,652
23,121
13,464
Gross profit
2,354
1,421
3,957
4,329
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expense
7,179
4,793
21,158
14,092
Depreciation and amortization
1,454
365
3,285
1,154
Research and development
6
20
51
123
Provision for bad debt
15
(18)
23
110
Other operating (income) expense
23
(11)
23
(13)
Total operating expenses
8,677
5,149
24,540
15,466
Continuing loss from operations
(6,323)
(3,728)
(20,583)
(11,137)
Other (expense) income
860
(461)
62
(566)
Interest expense
(333)
(4)
(469)
(35)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and
(5,796)
(4,193)
(20,990)
(11,738)
Net loss of affiliate
—
(354)
(4,806)
(710)
Loss from continuing operations before taxes
(5,796)
(4,547)
(25,796)
(12,448)
Income tax benefit
(61)
(1,311)
(3,211)
(1,765)
Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes
(5,735)
(3,236)
(22,585)
(10,683)
Discontinued operations
Income from operations of discontinued power and
3,403
3,948
3,512
6,236
Income tax expense
870
1,024
835
1,133
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
2,533
2,924
2,677
5,103
Net loss
$
(3,202)
$
(312)
$
(19,908)
$
(5,580)
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares
30,430,422
28,691,206
29,761,135
28,636,918
Loss from continuing operations per common share - basic
$
(0.19)
$
(0.11)
$
(0.76)
$
(0.37)
Income from discontinued operations - basic and diluted
$
0.08
$
0.10
$
0.09
$
0.18
Loss per common share - basic and diluted
$
(0.11)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.67)
$
(0.19)
Orbital Energy Group, Inc.
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months
(in thousands)
Ended September 30,
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(19,908)
$
(5,580)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
573
645
Amortization of intangibles
3,043
1,326
Amortization of note receivable discount
(214)
—
Stock issued and stock to be issued for compensation, royalties and services
12
155
Non-cash loss on equity method investment in affiliate
4,806
710
Non-cash fair value gain on equity method investment purchase
—
(629)
Gain on sale of business
(14)
(3,631)
Provision for bad debt expense
23
90
Deferred income taxes
(1,195)
(644)
Inventory reserve
(185)
135
Non-cash unrealized foreign currency losses
516
614
Gain on disposal of assets
23
(13)
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:
Trade accounts receivable
(3,273)
1,196
Inventories
2,601
(31)
Contract assets
(526)
(891)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
286
362
Right of use assets - Operating leases
(1,157)
743
Deposits and other assets
(1,184)
(248)
Accounts payable
351
2,406
Operating lease liabilities
1,005
(687)
Accrued expenses
1,264
(122)
Refund liabilities
—
(367)
Contract liabilities
3,227
246
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(9,926)
(4,215)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash received
(2,981)
—
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,474)
(278)
Cash paid for working capital adjustment on Power group disposition
(2,804)
—
Sale of discontinued operations, net of cash
(227)
—
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
94
14
Purchase of other intangible assets
(10)
(269)
Purchase of convertible notes receivable
(260)
—
Purchase of investments
(210)
(1,615)
Proceeds from notes receivable
—
313
Proceeds from sale of restricted investment
—
400
Proceeds from electromechanical components business sale
—
4,696
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(7,872)
3,261
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from overdraft facility
—
6,842
Payments on overdraft facility
—
(8,208)
Proceeds from line of credit
100
20,889
Payments on line of credit
(99)
(21,188)
Payments on financing lease obligations
(3)
(3)
Proceeds from notes payable
3,864
—
Payments on notes payable
(1,747)
(88)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
2,115
(1,756)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(20)
(64)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(15,703)
(2,774)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
23,351
4,502
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD
$
7,648
$
1,728
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled in the table below. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent funds available for management's discretionary use and is not intended to represent cash flow from operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) should not be construed as a substitute for net loss or as a better measure of liquidity than cash flow from operating activities, which is determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) exclude components that are significant in understanding and assessing the company's results of operations and cash flows. In addition, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are not terms defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark the company's operational results and the company believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are relevant and useful information which are often reported and widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry. Accordingly, the Company is disclosing this information to permit a more comprehensive analysis of its operating performance, to provide an additional measure of performance and liquidity and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted Net Income (loss) eliminates the amortization expenses associated with intangible assets acquired with Orbital Gas Systems Limited, CUI-Canada and Reach Construction as well as non-cash expenses associated with impairments, Gains on sale of businesses, non-cash gains and losses related to the Company's equity method investment in VPS and stock and stock options for compensation, royalties and services during the period.
(in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
EBITDA:
Net loss
$
(3,202)
$
(312)
$
(19,908)
$
(5,580)
Plus Interest expense
333
105
469
309
Plus: (Benefit) provision for taxes
809
(287)
(2,376)
(632)
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
1,581
602
3,616
1,971
EBITDA
$
(479)
$
108
$
(18,199)
$
(3,932)
Adjusted EBITDA:
Minus: Gain on disposal of discontinued operation
(14)
(3,631)
(14)
(3,631)
Plus: Bad debt
15
(48)
23
90
Plus: Stock and stock to be issued for compensation,
5
44
12
155
Minus: Pretax gain on assets contributed as part of the
—
—
—
(629)
Plus: Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS
—
354
4,806
710
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(473)
$
(3,173)
$
(13,372)
$
(7,237)
Adjusted net income (loss):
Net loss
$
(3,202)
$
(312)
$
(19,908)
$
(5,580)
Minus: Gain on disposal of discontinued operation
(14)
(3,631)
(14)
(3,631)
Plus: Amortization expense of Orbital, CUI-Canada and
1,316
286
2,872
883
Plus: Stock and stock to be issued for compensation,
5
44
12
155
Minus: Pretax gain on assets contributed as part of the
—
—
—
(629)
Plus: Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS
—
354
4,806
710
Adjusted net loss
$
(1,895)
$
(3,259)
$
(12,232)
$
(8,092)