CALGARY, Alberta and GENEVA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrbiWise SA, a leading supplier of LoRaWAN Solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) Industry, is proud to announce a partnership with Rigstar Industrial Telecom to provide its OrbiWAN LoRaWAN Network Server (LNS) to power ABnet's North American LoRaWAN Network.
Rigstar has been a leader in industrial telecom in North America for over 20 years, providing fiber, Internet, cellular, integration and network management, and industrial Internet of things (IoT) services. Clients have included leaders in the oil, gas and energy industries, mining companies, smart-cities, and more. Rigstar has recently added to their industrial IoT offerings by introducing LoRaWAN Network capabilities to their customers. These capabilities include network connectivity, device/sensor solutions, data services & network management, and network installation & verification.
"Rigstar has a wealth of experience working with numerous communications technologies, such as cellular and WiFi, but we strongly believe that LoRaWAN is the best technology and provides a different approach toward IoT applications. We did our research on LoRaWAN server solutions and OrbiWise's was clearly the best from a feature, quality and support standpoint," stated Julian Morgan Lead Network Architect at Rigstar.
OrbiWise's industry leading family of OrbiWAN LNS provides the "brains" to view and manage a network's devices, gateways and interfaces to ensure the complete and secure delivery of a device's data to and from the appropriate customer. OrbiWAN is the full-featured LNS that is capable of supporting up to hundreds or thousands of gateways and thousands to millions of devices, depending on configuration. OrbiWAN-Edge is the latest member of the family: a lighter version of OrbiWAN with a single, easy-to-use interface, especially suitable for small to medium- sized LoRaWAN Networks and to support stand-alone LoRaWAN Networks in remote or challenging environments.
"OrbiWise found a great partner with Rigstar – their broad knowledge, experience and integration of communication technologies in the industrial, smart-city and other markets will enable them to quickly build their LoRaWAN business," said Scott Kubes, Head of Business Development – OrbiWise – Americas, AU/NZ, "we look forward to working with Rigstar and successfully engaging on LoRaWAN opportunities in North America."
OrbiWise's staff has considerable experience in wireless and communications software and hardware, allowing the organization to become leaders in the IoT industry. Besides the OrbiWAN family of LoRaWAN Network Servers, OrbiWise also offers device solutions, such as their recognized Sampols Noise Monitoring Solution, as well as other software products in support of the LNS such as a LoRa Geolocation and FUOTA Servers.
OrbiWise is a proud and active Contributor Member of The LoRa Alliance, one of the largest alliances in the technology sector, committed to enabling large-scale deployment of Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) IoT through the development and promotion of the LoRaWAN open standard. https://lora-alliance.org.
About Rigstar Industrial Telecom
Registered as a non-dominant carrier with the CRTC, Rigstar Industrial Telecom delivers innovative and cost-effective solutions for the most complex Internet requirements throughout the telecom industry. Our team of professional Engineers, Network Architects, Solution Specialists and Technicians provide reliable Internet connectivity. Rigstar's team of highly skilled Network Analysts offer 24/7 technical support to ensure all "mission critical" data is always protected and accessible. More information about Rigstar and ABnet is available at http://www.rigstar.ca http://www.abnet.ca
About OrbiWise
OrbiWise SA is a leading international solution provider for LPWA IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN technology and is a Contributor Member of the LoRa Alliance. OrbiWise's customers deploy LPWA networks in industrial, smart city/building/home and precise agriculture – amongst others. OrbiWise's OrbiWAN LoRaWAN Network Server (LNS) Solution is an industry-leading product that provides the intelligence to operate and manage LoRaWAN Networks. The company is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Geneva, Switzerland with additional offices in Mumbai, Macedonia and Atlanta. For more information: http://www.orbiwise.com.
