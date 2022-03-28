Order Time Inventory has officially joined the Shopify App Store, providing Shopify customers with clock-like precision for their order management and inventory control. Order Time gives you control over orders, customers, and inventory in a single, easy-to-use system accessible from any device.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Order Time Inventory, a leader in cloud inventory control and order management for eCommerce merchants, has now officially launched on the Shopify App Store. Starting today, Shopify and Shopify Plus users are able to integrate with incredible inventory management tools to propel their business to its highest potential. Take the guesswork out of order management and utilize advanced reporting features to monitor your whole business. Order Time is already enjoyed by thousands of users, and now it is available to Shopify's over 1 million merchants.
Order Time integrates into Shopify stores in just one click, allowing merchants to harness the power of its inventory automation. Maintain sufficient stock levels, analyze your purchasing needs and make the most of your business. Manage your inventory online and utilize popular integrations from one central hub with tons of features like lot and serial number tracking, barcoding and scanning, item customization, custom fields and more.
Order Time Features:
- Cloud-based Inventory Control, Customer Database, PO Tracking and more!
- Synchronize Orders, Customers, Inventory and more between Shopify and Order Time
- Shipping integration - Pick, Pack, and ship operations run smoothly
- Single, Easy-to-Use System, accessible from any device
- Barcode inventory system with label printing and custom label creation
About Order Time Inventory
From purchasing and production to order entry, shipping and warehouse management, Order Time gives you control over orders, customers, and inventory in a single, easy-to-use system accessible from any device, anywhere in the world. Centralize customer orders from different sources. We support a multitude of integrations. Automatically import web orders and export shipping information. Purchasing and production automation tools ensure inventory levels keep up with demand. It takes the guesswork out of shipping. Know which order can ship in an instant. With our shipping integration, your pick, pack and ship operations will run smoothly.
About Shopify
Shopify is the leading cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform. Merchants can use the software to design, set up, and manage their stores across multiple sales channels, including web, mobile, social media, marketplaces, brick-and-mortar locations, and pop-up shops. The platform also provides merchants with a powerful back-office and a single view of their business. The Shopify platform was engineered for reliability and scale, making enterprise-level technology available to businesses of all sizes. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify currently powers over 1,000,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Red Bull, Nestle, Tesla, FitBit, Kraft Heinz Co., and many more.
