DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading online store platform for the Promotional Products and Team Dealer industries, recently launched an online store redesign, creating retail-like consumer experiences for every store type, including year-round and limited-time-only stores. This exciting release will unlock new opportunities for OMG clients, driving sales with enhanced features, and providing the versatility necessary to expand into new markets.
OMG's updated online stores include the following capabilities:
Intuitive Navigation Experience: Clean design, complete with categories and subcategories, makes it easier for consumers to find the products they're looking for, browse relevant categories, and discover new products.
Enhanced Storefront Branding: Easy store personalization provides a complete branding package to consumers, creating an experience that makes OMG clients stand out against their competition and strengthens their customer loyalty.
Revenue-Driving Sales Tools: New OMG store capabilities are optimized to drive revenue by supporting high product counts, enabling a wider selection of products, and bulk sales.
In addition to these sleek, modern storefronts, OMG also introduced Advanced Branding, a premium package with features like White Label, Custom Domains, and a built-in Image Library with millions of high-resolution stock images. This allows customers to create fully-branded experiences that will meet the branding requirements of larger customers.
"We love the new storefronts. We've been using them in more of our corporate style stores and have had a positive customer response," said H&W Sporting Goods, a longtime OMG customer serving both Team and corporate accounts. "The new banner features and stock image options have saved us a ton of time from a year ago when we created these items in the old format. This is a much cleaner and more professional experience for our customers."
"The Promotional Products and eCommerce industries are evolving; consumers expect more modern, experience-driven online stores, and our redesigned storefronts are designed to exceed that expectation," said Chief Product Officer Dustin Downing. "OMG continuously looks for ways to innovate and help our clients succeed, and our Team is excited to see how our storefronts will drive the industry forward."
OrderMyGear is an industry-leading sales tool, empowering dealers, distributors, decorators, and brands to create custom online stores to sell branded products and apparel. Since 2008, OMG has been on a mission to simplify the process of selling customized merchandise to groups and improve the ordering experience. With easy-to-use tools, comprehensive reporting, and unmatched support, the OMG platform powers online stores for over 3,500 clients generating more than $1.5 billion in online sales. Learn more at http://www.ordermygear.com.
