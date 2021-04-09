DALLAS, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading eCommerce platform for the Promotional Products and Team Sporting Goods industries, was recently ranked for the second consecutive year on Inc. 5000 Regionals list of the fastest-growing private companies in Texas. As a Dallas born-and-raised company, OrderMyGear is honored to be recognized for supporting the growth of the Texas economy and the employment of over 100 Dallasites.
"I'm always proud of Team OMG, but after what we accomplished in 2020, I realized this is the Team and company of a lifetime, and I can't wait to be a part of the ride as we tackle this next phase of growth," commented OrderMyGear CEO Dave Dutch.
The finalists in this category represent a unique look at the most successful private companies in Texas, which show stunning rates of growth across all industries. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 210% and, in 2019 alone, employed more than 44,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy.
"This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry," said Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
To see the complete list of results, including company profiles, visit: https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/texas
Media Contact
Lauren Seip, OrderMyGear, 281-756-7915, lauren.seip@ordermygear.com
SOURCE OrderMyGear