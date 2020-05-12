SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in security for unmanaged devices and enterprise Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the global expansion of its channel partner program, providing significant opportunities for authorized resellers, assessment partners, and managed service providers around the world.
From its inception, Ordr has been channel-focused, developing and investing in programs to meet the business and revenue needs of its partners amid global growth in IoT adoption, and the corresponding need to manage and secure internet-connected devices. Today's expansion reflects the success of those investments and the positive response from enterprises and resellers around the world.
Led by Eric Berkman, Senior Director of Worldwide Channel, the Ordr Global Partner Program is an invitation-based program with maximum flexibility for a variety of partner business models. The program provides support for referral selling, authorized resellers, assessment partners, and managed service providers. Ongoing technical and sales training, joint solution development and selling, multi-vendor infrastructure integrations, and field marketing support are all available to authorized partners accepted into the program. Comprehensive channel support includes plug-and-play demo kits, sales and technical training, joint sales and marketing, account protection, and generous referral compensation. Additionally, the program offers a chance for partners to become Ordr Professional Services subcontractors.
"As a global leader in security and IoT solutions, Logicalis is proud of our strong track record of providing our customers with the right solutions to meet their business requirements. To maintain this leadership, it's imperative that we continue to expand our portfolio with superior products from the right partners," said Ron Temske, Vice President of Cybersecurity, Network and Modern Workplace Solutions at Logicalis. "The exponential growth in IoT is driving an enterprise transformation in network and security requirements for all of our customers, and Ordr's solution is superior in its ability to identify and automate policy control of devices across the enterprise, while seamlessly integrating with other offerings in our portfolio. Additionally, Ordr has demonstrated a commitment to the channel from the beginning, investing time and resources to focus on our continued success."
Talus Solutions, another charter member of the Ordr partner community, has worked closely with the company to bring the value of the Ordr solution to healthcare organizations across North America. Their success in helping the company achieve an Innovative Technology Seal award from Vizient's member community, combined with their comprehensive medical device and IoT security solutions consultative approach, made Talus the clear choice to be named Ordr 2019 Reseller of the Year.
"There is a clear and unquestionable need for increased visibility and security for connected medical and general enterprise devices for all healthcare organizations," said Mike Grall, President and CEO of Talus Solutions. "Adding Ordr to our portfolio has enhanced our ability to offer an end-to-end protection solution so healthcare organizations of all sizes can continue their expansion of critical IoT and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) infrastructure without compromising security or over-taxing IT resources. Ordr's visionary medical device utilization capability that brings true ROI for healthcare organizations further validated our decision to bring this solution to market."
GuidePoint Security, Novacoast, NWN, and Carousel all recently joined the Ordr Global Partner Program, as have distributors throughout Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
"Ordr has always been hyper-focused on the success of our channel partnerships and the opportunities we can create together," said Greg Murphy, CEO of Ordr. "Our global channel program has grown significantly and organically thanks to the success of our partners who understand that providing visibility into what IoT devices are connected to their customers' networks is crucial. Significantly, the most successful partner organizations also understand that the key value that Ordr provides, which others cannot, is the ability to protect their customer environments by automatically implementing security policies and enforcement based on that visibility."
Ordr secures the millions of enterprise IoT and unmanaged devices such as manufacturing machines, building systems, medical equipment, printers and more that run within global networks. The Ordr Systems Control Engine (SCE) utilizes advanced machine learning to automatically discover and classify every IoT and unmanaged device, map all communications, detect and prioritize vulnerabilities, and then proactively secure each device through dynamic policy generation and segmentation. Organizations use Ordr to discover all connected devices, track usage, and ensure proactive protection. For more information about Ordr, go to www.ordr.net.
