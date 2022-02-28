SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BitMart, one of the leading centralized exchanges (CEX), today publicly listed the ORE Token due to its scalability and sustainability. This is the first CEX listing for the ORE Token and follows hot on the heels of the successful $ORE Token initial DEX offering (IDO).
BitMart provides real-time trading services for top cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH. It will be the first of many CEX listings for the ORE Token ($ORE).
As ORE Token is the digital asset that powers the ORE Network, its availability to BitMart's 9 million users makes it that much easier for more people to get involved with ORE.
"BitMart's mission to provide simple, secure blockchain and crypto products match the mission of the ORE Network to accelerate the adoption of this innovative technology — by making it easy to use for everyone, everywhere," explains ORE Core Contributor Marc Blinder. "This is an important milestone for the company, but even more for the $ORE Token community who have supported our journey from the beginning. Without our community, none of this would be possible."
ORE Token Breaks Milestone After Milestone
The ORE Token is also available on the industry's leading decentralized exchanges including PancakeSwap, Uniswap and Quickswap. Plus, to reward the meteoric rise in community growth, over 1.18 million ORE Tokens are unlocked through liquidity mining campaigns via the AllianceBlock platform.
The ORE Token is the digital asset built for identity that powers the ORE Network — and any solutions built on the ORE Network, like the identification and authentication platform, ORE ID. Anyone who wants to use the ORE Network has to buy and use ORE Tokens to store data in the registry. Anytime a business creates a new account on the ORE Network for its users, the business needs to purchase ORE Tokens. This is akin to renting servers in the cloud.
Built on the ORE Network, ORE ID helps to simplify cross-chain wallet login experiences, ORE Vault helps businesses and DAOs to manage shared crypto wallets — and now buying the token that powers these services is cost-effective and easy on BitMart.
In just a few months, over 66,000 new ORE ID accounts have been created, limiting the supply of ORE Token and increasing its utility.
This CEX listing signifies the acceleration of the Open Rights Foundation — the veteran blockchain team behind the ORE Network — to make blockchain technology simple and secure for all.
