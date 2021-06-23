PORTLAND, Ore., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the country's most dynamic and diverse public park systems has successfully adopted a new platform to improve its reservation, sales and event scheduling management.
Metro-- a regional government agency in the Portland area, boasts more than 17,000 acres of parks, trails and natural areas which can be explored virtually via their interactive park finder-- adopted Recreation Dynamics to improve their ability to serve visitors setting out to enjoy nature close to home.
The new solution allows Metro park visitors to book reservations online and for Metro to more seamlessly manage their current reservations and increase efficiency around point of sale management of day passes.
Recreation Dynamics is the signature product delivered by US eDirect, a global leader in recreation and campground management software solutions. Dozens of publicly run recreation, outdoors and camping facilities from New Zealand to California rely on Recreation Dynamics to serve their tens of millions of combined visitors.
The Recreation Dynamics solution effectively replaces multiple legacy systems the regional park provider was using to manage reservation, point of sale and client communications.
The US eDirect solution provides a one-stop shop for many of the management tools that park systems previously relied upon diverse platforms to manage.
"We've designed our reservation and point of sale solutions to be user friendly and easy to deploy and manage across a diverse range of parks and recreation facilities," said Tony Alex, President, US eDirect. "We're pleased Metro has placed its trust in our platform and our dedicated team of customer support professionals committed to serving as an extension of their team."
US eDirect captured the multi-year contract to support Metro's Parks and Nature department by satisfying the agency's need for a diverse blend of physical and digital services, including:
- One e-commerce site for all types of registrations and reservations for payment and order fulfillment via online, phone, in person
- High quality technical assistance 24/7/365
- Data migration from previous recreation and reservation systems
- Integration with other Metro systems
"We've spent years innovating our software stack to support a diverse range of customer requirements, from tax-exempt payments from non-profit groups visiting a historical society to dynamic, rich reporting that helps agencies make data-driven decision to bolster their bottom line, we're excited that Metro will be able to take advantage of so many features of our flexible solution to serve their customers," Alex said.
"We will continue to invest in the crucial innovation and first-class customer support that has placed us among the most trusted providers of software solutions for the campground and recreation industries."
To learn more about how Metro Parks and Nature protects clean water, fish and wildlife habitat and creates opportunities for people to enjoy nature close to home through a connected system of parks, trails and natural areas, visit oregonmetro.gov/parks.
