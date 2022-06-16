Oregon Connections Academy Hosted In-Person Commencement for Class of 2022 on June 11
PRAIRIE CITY, Ore., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oregon Connections Academy (ORCA), the state's newest full-time online public charter school celebrated its inaugural graduating class with an in-person commencement ceremony in Salem on Saturday, June 11. Family, friends, staff and teachers gathered to recognize the Class of 2022's accomplishments at the school's first commencement ceremony.
"We are so proud of how the Class of 2022 learned how to be resourceful and thrive during unprecedented challenges," said Chris Long, Oregon Connections Academy School Leader. "Our graduates tailored their online learning experience in a way that worked best for them. I'm confident that self-motivation and dedication will help them achieve great things as they move on to the next chapter in their lives."
Oregon Connections Academy opened its virtual doors in February 2021 under a charter with the Prairie City School District. This school year was the first year high school students were eligible to enroll.
Around 40 graduates are part of Oregon Connections Academy's Class of 2022. Within the graduating class, 41 percent plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities, 20 percent are going into the workforce, 7 percent plan to attend a vocational or trade school program, 7 percent are taking a gap year, while the remainder plan to enter the military or are undecided.
Oregon Connections Academy valedictorian Isabella Henningsson-Brown will be skating off to the University of Massachusetts in Boston after graduation where she will be playing on the women's ice hockey team. Henningsson-Brown was also awarded a $20,000 per year merit scholarship. Isabella turned to Oregon Connections Academy because her passion for ice hockey required more flexibility, especially since this past year she was competing for the top development team for the Anaheim Lady Ducks in California.
"Doing online school has allowed me to build my own schedule around my busy hockey life. With traveling one to two times a month across the country, doing online school was the best option for me," explained Isabella. "I was able to complete lessons whenever they fit my schedule best, whether that be at 11 p.m. in a hotel room while at a tournament, or at 2 a.m. on a red-eye flight back home. Oregon Connections Academy was there to make sure I could succeed both academically and in sports. Without Oregon Connections Academy, I would never have been able to reach my hockey dreams."
Oregon Connections Academy delivers a best-in-class curriculum taught by state-certified teachers that are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom while fostering meaningful connections with students.
Each student who comes to Oregon Connections Academy has their own interests, needs and education histories. Some students benefit from the ability to work at a different pace from their peers while others prefer individualized attention and support from teachers. The online program also offers more flexibility for students who have health issues or activities outside school.
Oregon Connections Academy is currently enrolling students for the 2022-2023 school year. Free online informational webinars are available for prospective families and students who want to learn more about the engaging virtual education program. For a complete schedule and to sign up for one of the webinars please go to OregonConnectionsAcademy.com/events.
To learn more about Oregon Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, call 800-382-6010 or visit the school's website OregonConnectionsAcademy.com.
About Oregon Connections Academy
Oregon Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students across Oregon. Authorized by the Prairie City School District but overseen by its own governing board and school leadership, Oregon Connections Academy offers a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit http://www.OregonConnectionsAcademy.com.
