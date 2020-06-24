RESTON, Va., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Interest Registry (PIR), the People behind .ORG, today announced its 2nd annual .ORG Impact Awards with a Call for Nominations to honor the remarkable organizations and individuals making the world a better place.
Award winners will be announced as part of "The Ten Days of .ORG," an online experience beginning on November 30th that celebrates the range of achievements that have healed, inspired, transformed and connected communities over the past year. Each day of the celebration will place a spotlight on an award-winning organization and individuals making an impact in areas such as combatting the coronavirus, battling poverty and hunger, championing equality, and advancing environmental sustainability.
"The .ORG domain is the global home for communities, organizations, and individuals seeking to transform the world," said Jon Nevett, CEO of Public Interest Registry. "In this year marked by so much challenge and change, I am awed and inspired by the organizations and leaders in the .ORG community responding to the COVID-19 crisis and driving a generational fight for equality, equity and inclusion. In these areas and so many others, .ORGs are tackling intractable challenges with heart, grit, and truly innovative solutions. We encourage our mission-driven community to share their incredible work and submit applications for the 2020 .ORG Impact Awards."
The 2020 awards feature 10 categories with winners receiving donation amounts of up to $30,000 USD to an eligible charitable entity of their choice and will be featured in the Ten Days of .ORG. Award categories include:
- Combatting Coronavirus
- Fighting Hunger and Poverty
- Championing Equality, Equity, Inclusion
- Promoting Education
- Advancing Environmental Sustainability
- Promoting A Safer Internet
- Innovation Award
- Outstanding Volunteer
- .ORG Newcomer of The Year
- .ORG of The Year
Highlights of the 2019 .ORG Impact Awards include: Zehra Abbas of Studio.89, who was named Outstanding Volunteer; World Refugees School, which was named .ORG Non-profit of the Year; and Community Focus Group, which was named Community Group of the Year. A full list of 2019 honorees is available here.
Zehra Abbas, through numerous events and programs with Studio.89, provided much-needed aid to refugees, underserved youth, domestic violence survivors and those with disabilities. World Refugees School is a U.S.-based non-profit offering the world's first and only formally accredited K-12 education program for the global Refugee Community. Community Focus Group is a Kenyan-based charity with the mission to inform, connect, and mobilize the community around human rights and sustainable livelihoods.
The 2020 .ORG Impact Awards nominees will also be organizations and individuals who work tirelessly in pursuit of their missions.
Submissions are open until September 4, 2020 and will be reviewed by judges who are leaders in the Internet, non-profit and marketing sectors. All nominations must be tied to an active website with a .ORG domain. The top five entries per category will be named as finalists on October 12, 2020.
Interested parties should visit www.orgimpactawards.org for complete rules and to submit their nomination(s).
About .ORG .ORG is the original purpose-driven "generic" top-level domain (gTLD) with more than 10 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. For more than 30 years, .ORG has built an enduring legacy of trust, preserving an open and secure Internet where diverse communities can establish a trusted online identity and freely share ideas. .ORG is powered by the non-profit Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for more than 15 years with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.TheNew.org for more information.
