SCARBOROUGH, Maine, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Payment Gateways announced this week that they would begin accepting partnership applications from providers looking to integrate payment processing and potentially monetize CBD payment gateway referrals.
The Organic Payment Gateways Agency Partnership Program will be limited to shopping cart solutions, site builders, hosted platforms, point-of-sale distributors, and high-volume web developers.
According to the company, they designed their Organic Payment Gateways Agency Partnership Program for established companies that have a clientele in need of CBD payment gateways and payment acceptance. Organic Payment Gateways will work to place referrals with payment solutions that integrate seamlessly with their partners' existing systems. This should reduce workflow friction and allow CBD and hemp clients to accept payments using the software that is already in place.
Alex Roy, president of E-Commerce 4 LLC, the parent company of Organic Payment Gateways, described the need for the program. According to Alex, "Platform developers, shopping cart companies, and e-commerce software providers often hit serious roadblocks when they try to help CBD clients with reliable payment gateways. This new partnership program should help alleviate those challenges."
With the tagline "Help your clients accept credit cards using the platform your agency loves" as his focus, Alex hopes to streamline payment processing for software companies and developers who have a large, underserved, CBD e-commerce clientele.
In addition to software platforms and developers, Organic Payment Gateways will also offer, on a limited basis, partnerships with large, established Shopify, ClickFunnels, WooCommerce, and Wix experts that regularly assist CBD and hemp website owners with online payment processing integration.
The company's Agency Partnership Program page describes the affiliate program launch as follows:
"Our reputation, service, multiple solutions, and ability to integrate with Shopify, WooCommerce, ClickFunnels, and Wix make partnering with Organic Payment Gateways the most stable way for your clients to accept payments for CBD. Organic Payment Gateways helps you create new revenue for your agency via our referral affiliate program, and allows you to add value to your clients, thereby increasing referrals and client retention."
When asked for more specifics regarding which companies and individuals would be allowed to participate, the company explained that although they accept referrals from any agency, and appreciate the business, their Agency Partnership Program only pays commissions to mid-sized or larger agencies, experts, consultants, and software companies.
Alex Roy added this explanation for the program's limited scope: "Unfortunately, the volume of inquiries we would likely receive from smaller agencies makes it impossible for us to roll this partnership program out too broadly to start. With time, we may loosen criteria, but as it stands, we will require a handful of items for a company to participate. First, partners must be located within the United States. Secondly, they must demonstrate that they have an active, growing e-commerce portfolio, and lastly, they must be able to document a high level of client satisfaction and adherence to all local, state, federal, and industry rules and regulations."
According to the Organic Payment Gateways Agency Partnership Program description, qualified agencies may earn ongoing income in exchange for their referrals. Commission structures will likely vary based on several factors, and there is a simple online application that agencies and software companies can complete in a few minutes. More information on this program can be found at https://organicpaymentgateways.com/partnership-program.
