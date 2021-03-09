(PRNewsfoto/Intezer)

(PRNewsfoto/Intezer)

 By Intezer

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ori Fragman, CISO EU at Ahold Delhaize, has joined the advisory board of Intezer. Ori has held senior executive roles in Information Technology and Cybersecurity.

Intezer's cyber immune system of good and bad code applies to many areas of security.

"I'm a firm believer that there is room for disruption in the field," said Fragman. "Intezer's cyber immune system of good and bad code applies to many areas, from cloud security to attributing nation-state attacks."

"Intezer's technology has proven to be uniquely valuable and disruptive in comparison with other solutions," said Fragman. "Their experienced leadership and talented team have the DNA to succeed in an evolving threat landscape where SolarWinds and similar attacks have evaded existing security products."

"There is a heightened need for companies to protect their containers, K8s and VMs against the latest threats," said Itai Tevet, CEO and Co-founder of Intezer. "Ori's understanding of cloud security challenges, especially in the European market, will add tremendous value."

Recent additions to Intezer's advisory board include Branden Newman, CISO of MGM Resorts International, and Christiaan Beek.

About Intezer

Intezer provides fast immunity against cyber threats. Intezer detects mutations of any threat seen in history by recognizing even the slightest amount of code reuse. This technology is helping security teams protect their cloud workloads and accelerate incident response. For more info, visit www.intezer.com or follow the company on Twitter at @IntezerLabs.

Media Contact

Czesia Glik

VP of Marketing

czesia@intezer.com

 

SOURCE Intezer

SOURCE Intezer

