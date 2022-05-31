For the fifth consecutive year, Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list.
CHICAGO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue and prominently on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.
In earning this recognition from Inc. Magazine for the fifth consecutive year, Origami has now received nearly 40 such honors for workplace, innovation and service in recent years. The steady recognition reflects Origami's strong commitment to hire and retain the insurance industry's top talent, as well as to provide its colleagues with a collaborative culture and the support they need to deliver the highest level of service to its clients.
"At Origami, our focus on helping our clients succeed calls for recruiting and retaining the best people who are fully engaged and motivated by our distinctly collaborative and supportive culture," said Nikki Facchini, vice president of Human Resources, Origami Risk. "Even under the most challenging conditions, including throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic, our employees have shown the ability to work together, anticipate and respond to the evolving and increasingly complex needs of our clients with tailored solutions and breakthrough innovations that help them manage risk and drive results."
Notably, Origami's ability to drive innovation on behalf of its clients was uninterrupted by the waves of the pandemic. In recent months, Origami expanded its award-winning suite of digital solutions to help employers manage impact of COVID-19; the firm also launched new solutions to meet the needs of environmental, health and safety (EHS) professionals; online tools to conduct enterprise risk management (ERM) and EHS maturity self-assessments, and solutions for healthcare frontline workers to streamline administration and enhance patient care.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."
