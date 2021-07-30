BEE CAVE, Texas, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Origin Fractal LXP, a flagship product from Origin Learning, has been conferred with a hallmark certification, the ISO 27001. The Information Security Management System endorsement is in recognition of the company's consistent efforts towards data security and compliance.
While Origin Learning has helped all its clients to overcome risks, threats and vulnerabilities, the ISMS certification adds a new dimension to client's data security and confidentiality. The company holds supreme the CIA triad of information security, i.e., Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability, and the new recognition only cements its commitment to the cause.
Speaking on the occasion, Origin Learning Inc.'s CEO Ms.Vasanthi Balasubramanian reflects "With this industry backing, we are thrilled to further reiterate a central framework for our clients that offers organization-wide protection to all forms of their information and intellectual property. In effect, Fractal LXP has simplified data security and its criticality."
Adding to that Mr.Shanmugam Karuppuswamy, the Chief Information Security Officer & VP of Technology says "With the current ease and sophistication of data breaches around the world, Origin Fractal's ISO 27001 certification will further mitigate new and evolving technology risks. ISMS provides a blanket-cover and one-stop application of defensive technology against all global risks, threats and vulnerabilities to customer data."
About Origin Learning Inc.:
Origin Learning is an award-winning eLearning technology and services company. Origin creates and delivers innovative learning solutions to support enterprises achieve their L&D goals. We have served Fortune 500 & 1000 companies across various industry segments such as Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Healthcare, F&B, Energy, Retail among others. The company's primary expertise is in content, design and cutting-edge technology related to eLearning such as LMS, Mobile and Social learning. Origin's current clients are in North America, Europe & Asia.
Fractal LXP is Origin's flagship product - an award winning, mobile-first, secure, scalable and innovative Learning Experience Platform, capable of supporting results-driven training solutions that deliver high-impact learning outcomes.
