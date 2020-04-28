NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a global business and technology services firm that provides digital transformation and product development services, today announced the acquisition of Tekmark Global Solutions ("Tekmark"), a New Jersey-headquartered global technology services firm specializing in software engineering, quality engineering, telecom engineering, managed services, cyber security and data analytics. The deal significantly adds to Orion's engineering capabilities in the US, and further strengthens its expertise in enterprise software development for companies in the financial services, telecommunications and healthcare industries.
The acquisition of Tekmark brings 40 years of deep client relationships across a broad spectrum of industries with a heavy concentration in financial services and telecommunications. Tekmark adds over 850 experienced technology engineers deployed to Orion's US-based delivery team, bringing Orion's global strength to over 4000 associates. Founded in 1979, Tekmark delivers innovative, cost-effective, and results-driven solutions to Fortune 500 clients in North America.
"Strengthening the engineering capacity of our US-based delivery centers has been a strategic priority for Orion as we aggressively grow our digital transformation platform to deliver 'agility at scale'. This acquisition achieves that objective. Despite the sudden impact to business by the global pandemic, we've been able to continue to execute on our strategic growth plans. For that, we are thankful to our associates, clients, and partners for their role in helping us stay on this track by seamlessly adapting to this new normal," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion.
"This is a pivotal time for innovation. Companies have the opportunity to act on what they've learned about their own digital challenges and aspirations, and to reimagine their businesses and products for a new future. We've known Guy DelGrande, CEO of Tekmark, and his talented team as neighboring technology innovators for several years, and we are thrilled to welcome them to Orion. We are confident this combination will bring greater value to existing and new clients in their transformation journey," said Patil.
"Joining Orion takes our business to the next level," said Guy DelGrande, CEO of Tekmark. "We now have Orion's extensive resources and capabilities to bring global digital transformation and product development solutions to our clients, while our engineers can bring their skills to a larger global base of clients. We have complementary skill sets and capabilities with Orion and we're excited to bring our collective strengths together."
Orion, a portfolio company of One Equity Partners, continues to grow aggressively both organically and through selective acquisitions to enhance its digital transformation services and consulting offerings.
"We see enormous growth potential with these two companies coming together," said Chip Schorr, Senior Managing Director, One Equity Partners. "The combination solidifies Orion's industry leading expertise in data analytics and cyber security, and Tekmark's deep domain expertise in financial services and telecommunications extends Orion's global digital transformation and product development position in these important sectors. This merger further adds to Orion's unparalleled list of global Fortune 500 clients."
About Orion Innovation
Orion is a premier, global business and technology services firm that provides digital transformation and product development services. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of over 4,000 associates help Fortune 1,000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in the Americas, Europe, and APAC, Orion serves clients across financial services, professional services, communications and media, automotive, industrial automation, professional sports and entertainment, life sciences, ecommerce and education. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.
About Tekmark Global Solutions, LLC
Tekmark Global Solutions, LLC provides information technology, telecom services, and business solutions to a broad range of Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies worldwide. Tekmark's client list is comprised of top companies in the telecommunications, financial services, technology, insurance, health care, pharmaceutical, and logistics industries, as well as state and city government agencies. Tekmark's expertise lies in developing and integrating information systems, operating and improving technology and business processes, and helping clients evolve to the next generation of technologies. As one of the largest privately held technology and telecom solutions providers, Tekmark delivers innovative, cost-effective, results-driven solutions to help clients excel in their market place. For additional information, visit www.tekmark.com.
