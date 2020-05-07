DALLAS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Communications, a leader in public safety workforce management software, today announced a comprehensive rebranding of its AgencyWeb® portfolio to differentiate the company's positioning in the workforce management marketplace and to announce its offering as a Microsoft Azure Government cloud-based solution.
The new Orion logo, website and rebranded software suite aligns with the company's mission: to provide a best-in-class web and mobile portfolio that supports professionals running public safety organizations and the employees serving their communities. The portfolio rebrand is an evolution of forward-thinking solutions that continuously focuses on the needs of the public safety workforce. It includes:
- Workforce Management PLUS - seamless modules using each customer's unique security and policy rules to automate complex schedules and timekeeping, plus equipment and training processes.
- CourtNotify – subpoena notification software that closes gaps between the courts and public safety or civilian witnesses.
- Interactive Analytics - goes beyond static reports and widget dashboards by enabling users to probe their data and create charts, visualizations, and dashboards that can be shared.
- Interface Agent - exchanges workforce data with external platforms for greater efficiencies between diverse public safety technologies.
- Mobile Solutions – IOS and Android Mobile Apps that keep personnel connected while in the field; and MobileTRKR which tracks employee attendance and event results using any type of web-based device.
"When we started working on the rebranding project, it became apparent that it's all about the 'Plus' for us," states Orion's President, Leslie DeLatte. "Our software has always done more than just time and attendance and scheduling. Workforce Management PLUS spoke to the depth and breadth of what we as company focus on daily with our customers.
We understand the complexities they face and the expectations surrounding their performance. Not all providers offer a centralized system with comprehensive CAD and RMS integrations, dynamic security policies and operational equipment management, or classroom and training course coordination. We have built a platform that spans capabilities like job costing pay exceptions to off-duty job coordination – with the value-added ability of using workforce data to generate analytical visualizations. Workforce Management PLUS rings true."
Built using Microsoft technology, Orion's rebranded public safety workforce software of cloud-based solutions are available 24/7/365. As a certified Azure Government Provider, the suite's infrastructure environment features FedRAMP architecture that provides the highest levels of data security. Application security is provided through ongoing BreachLock certification that complies with the highest levels of penetration testing. By offering advanced technology within this highly secure infrastructure, Orion's public safety software will be serving their customers for the next 10+ years.
