SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Governance, a disruptor in the Information Governance space and the provider of the Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), the foundation for the data fabric, has announced several new features to the platform.
The new features include:
- Perspective View
- Information flow at any level in the organization. Automatically switch between line of business, organization, application, system or full detail view with agility. No ETL or modeling needed.
- Operational Metadata
- Load access, sensitivity, volumetric, execution metadata and get full insight into your data landscape.
- Data Quality
- Upload data quality metrics from Informatica, IBM or Talend and watch it propagate all the way to the reports. Trust through transparency.
- Metadata Analytics
- Identify table duplication, track data quality over time, visualize business concepts (CCPA, GDPR) distributed over assets and identify orphaned objects. Reduce your exposure and operating costs.
About Orion Governance
Orion Governance, headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the United States, Estonia, Sweden and India, is a global leader in information governance, working with Global 5000 companies in various segments, such as banking, insurance, retail, healthcare, and technology. Orion Governance helps its customers to discover, govern and trust their data to fully meet audit & compliance requirements. Orion Governance's differentiation lies in its technology and unprecedented efficiency to accelerate data governance through automation, machine learning and AI, in the most comprehensive (50+ technologies), scalable and mature way, spanning technologies from Mainframe, programming languages all the way to the newest cloud-based frameworks.
