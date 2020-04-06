SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Governance, a disruptor in the Information Governance space and the provider of the Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), the foundation for the data fabric, has announced the support for several new technologies.
These technologies include:
- Microsoft Azure
- SQLDB
- SQL Data Warehouse (Synapse)
- SQL Data Factory
- Snowflake
- Java
- AWS
- Redshift
- Aurora
About Orion Governance
Orion Governance, headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the United States, Estonia, Sweden and India, is a global leader in information governance, working with Global 5000 companies in banking, insurance, retail, healthcare, and technology. Orion Governance helps its customers to discover, govern and trust their data to fully meet audit & compliance requirements. Orion Governance's differentiation lies in its technology and unprecedented efficiency to accelerate data governance through automation, machine learning and AI, in the most comprehensive (50+ technologies), scalable and mature way, spanning technologies from Mainframe, programming languages all the way to the newest cloud-based frameworks. Our implementations are measured in weeks not years and we partner with you throughout your journey to success.
