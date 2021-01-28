SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orion Labs, Inc., the leading voice-first, intelligent collaboration platform that empowers deskless workers, today announced an extraordinary year of growth as organizations increasingly recognize the need to connect the deskless workforce. In 2020, the company marked a 250% increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) year-over-year.
"Demand for Orion's collaboration platform continues to grow as industries like security, retail, energy, manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality, among others, recognize the need to include their deskless workforce in digital transformation initiatives," said Greg Taylor, Orion Chief Executive Officer. "The company delivered important new product innovations, was awarded 16 patents, and welcomed a record number of new enterprise customers in 2020. We will continue to respond to the growing demand for our deskless collaboration platform in the year to come."
2020 Year-over-Year Growth Highlights:
- 250% growth in ARR
- 400% increase in prospect pipeline
- 12x growth in subscription commitment
Funding
Orion raised $29 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Dell Technologies Capital with participation from WRVI Capital and existing investors, including Avalon Ventures, Argentum Capital Partners, and Allen & Company.
Innovation
Orion continued to invest in its category-leading platform in order to best serve its customer base and was granted 16 new patents in 2020. The company also announced the availability of both on-premise and private cloud versions of its cloud-native SaaS enterprise collaboration platform.
Executive Hires
In 2020, Orion expanded its executive team of proven growth leaders to scale and meet the growing demand resulting from a strong market response. Daniel de Mos joined as Vice President of Finance to strengthen the company's operating infrastructure. Michael Schwartz joined as Chief Marketing Officer to guide the brand's marketing strategy as it serves the extensive addressable market for its category-defining intelligent collaboration platform.
"Orion saw remarkable growth in 2020 with 250% increase in Annual Recurring Revenue, and we anticipate this momentum to continue into 2021," said Daniel de Mos, Orion VP of Finance. "My team has been focused on implementing processes and systems to track, report, and analyze our business to ensure we have the operational platform in place to manage rapid expansion, both in new customers and across the organization."
"Orion's 400% increase in pipeline is a reflection of the market's understanding that outdated radios and limited push-to-talk (PTT) apps cannot compete with the modern, intelligent technology designed for frontline work," said Michael Schwartz, Orion Chief Marketing Officer. "Until now, organizations committed to digital transformation have underinvested in tooling and technology for deskless workers. 2021 will be an exciting year as we continue to build pipeline, add customers, and demonstrate the tremendous value of Orion's deskless collaboration platform."
Recognition
Orion was recognized with Manufacturing Technology Insights' "Top 10 Industrial IoT Solution Providers for 2020" award. The judging panel noted Orion's unmatched innovations to support the deskless workforce with voice-first multimodal collaboration, process automation, intelligence amplification, and analytics.
Industry analysts also recognized Orion this past year. 451 Research cited Orion in its "Voice and contactless interfaces set to play key role in post-COVID-19 workplace" brief, noting, "The combination of [Orion's] capabilities is particularly relevant for frontline and deskless workers."
About Orion Labs, Inc.
Orion is the leading voice-first, intelligent platform that empowers deskless workers by enabling real-time team collaboration, process automation, location mapping, and access to enterprise systems to improve workforce productivity, safety and compliance, and customer engagement.
Orion holds 28 patents that support its award-winning solutions and has been named an IDC Innovator. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors. For more information, visit http://www.orionlabs.io.
