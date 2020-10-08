ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orolia and infiniDome will co-host an industry discussion on resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) for unmanned systems, including a description of how PNT data and GPS/GNSS signals are enabling new applications of unmanned systems, key vulnerabilities to be addressed, and next steps to ensure the safe, efficient operations of remotely piloted aircraft, vehicles and vessels.

Demand for unmanned systems is growing exponentially across defense and civil/commercial organizations, for applications ranging from military missions and intelligence surveillance to border security, precision agriculture and transportation.

Key topics include:

  • The role of Resilient PNT in unmanned systems
  • DHS and DOT government applications for unmanned systems
  • Vulnerabilities and threats to unmanned operations
  • Challenges associated with protecting unmanned system assets and flight zones
  • Industry perspective on available Resilient PNT technologies to protect unmanned systems

 

What:        

Resilient PNT for Unmanned Systems

When:        

October 29, 2020 at 1 pm Eastern Time

Where:       

Online-register here 

Panelists:   



  • James Platt, Chief, Strategic Defense Initiatives  
    U.S. Department of Homeland Security

  • Karen Van Dyke, Director, Positioning, Navigation and Timing   
    U.S. Department of Transportation

  • Dana Goward, President  
    Resilient Navigation & Timing Foundation

  • Omer Sharar, CEO, infiniDome

  • John Fischer, VP Advanced R&D, Orolia

Share your questions through the registration form and let us know what you'd like to discuss during this unmanned systems event.

About Orolia
Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS denied environments. With a presence in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com

About infiniDome
infiniDome provides front-end cyber solutions protecting wireless communications from jamming interference. infiniDome's products protect against attacks on GPS-based systems, essential for drones, critical infrastructure, connected fleets and autonomous vehicles. infiniDome's products have been successfully proven in the field and sold to customers globally. www.infinidome.com.

Press Contacts:
 Jennifer Hewitt, Orolia
(571) 388-8671
jennifer.hewitt@orolia.com 

Kristi Furer, infiniDome
(303) 525-0924
kristi@infinidome.com 

