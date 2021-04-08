MURET, France, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ORPALIS is pleased to receive several ComponentSource awards for 2020 for the twelfth year in a row.
The company wins the Top 25 Publishers and Top 50 Products awards, ranking 36th with its GdPicture.NET Document Imaging SDK series.
GdPicture.NET is an SDK for any software development and covers all electronic document lifecycle steps, from acquisition to storage. The toolkit allows developers to build custom solutions for desktop, Web, and mobile applications thanks to more than 3,000 features available.
In 2020, ORPALIS added the following new features to the SDK:
- PDF/A validation
- special context recognition (OCR) and new MRZ recognition engine
- Microsoft PowerPoint support (PPTX)
- Microsoft Office Binary formats support (DOC, XLS, PPT)
- .NET 5 support in the toolkit
Many custom functionalities requested by customers were also implemented.
GdPicture.NET is the most comprehensive document imaging toolkit on the market, combining a fully-featured PDF suite, extensive OCR functionalities, complete barcode reading and writing support, and support for more than 100 formats, including Microsoft Office formats, SVG, DXF, DICOM, and HTML since 2021.
It follows the continuous integration and delivery model, and the weekly changelog is available on the website's version history page.
About the ComponentSource Awards
Each year ComponentSource presents its Top 100 bestselling publishers and products with awards. These awards are based on the total USD value of sales to customers worldwide and represent a real-world view of the products in demand and currently being bought by global customers. As such, they probably represent the best software component and development tool market size and research information available on a worldwide basis.
About ORPALIS
ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing, and large-scale document flow management for professionals and individuals.
In 2021, ORPALIS acquires the UK-based company Aquaforest, experts in searchable PDFs and document automation.
Media Contact
Elodie Tellier, ORPALIS, 336 59 49 60 76, e.tellier@orpalis.com
SOURCE ORPALIS