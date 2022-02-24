MURET, France, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ORPALIS Imaging Technologies is pleased to receive several ComponentSource awards for 2022 for the Top 25 Publishers and Top 50 Products awards with GdPicture.NET Document Imaging SDK ranking 35.
GdPicture.NET is a suite of enterprise-grade intelligent PDF & document processing SDKs for any software development. It covers all electronic document lifecycle steps, from acquisition to archival. The toolkit allows developers to build custom solutions for desktop, Web, and mobile applications thanks to more than 3,000 features.
In the past year, the ORPALIS team added the following new features to the SDK:
- PDF/A-4 generation, conversion, and validation support,
- HTML format support for viewing and conversion,
- HEIF/HEIC format support,
- EML and MSG formats support,
- OCR Special Context support: MICRLineE13B & MICRLineCMC7, NumericLineML & HandwrittenNumericBoxML (with the first version of its ICR engine),
- MaxiCode barcode reading and writing support,
- availability of the SDK on nuget.org,
- and more.
Besides the new functionalities, all the SDK engines have been dramatically improved, especially in the OCR domain, thanks to weekly updates.
The GdPicture.NET SDK is used by companies and organizations of all industries worldwide.
About the ComponentSource Awards
Each year ComponentSource presents its Top 100 bestselling publishers and products with awards. These awards are based on the total USD sales value to customers worldwide and represent a real-world view of the products in demand and currently being bought by global customers. As such, they probably represent the best software component and development tool market size and research information available worldwide.
About ORPALIS
ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing, and large-scale document flow management for professionals and individuals.
In 2021, ORPALIS acquired the UK-based company Aquaforest, experts in searchable PDFs and document automation.
Media Contact
Elodie Tellier, ORPALIS, 33 6 59 49 60 76, e.tellier@orpalis.com
SOURCE ORPALIS