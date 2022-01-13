MURET, France, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MaxiCode barcodes

The MaxiCode symbology is primarily used in the US postal and shipment industry. It includes all information related to shipping, such as the address, tracking number, invoice information, service class, and more.

MaxiCode and other barcoding support in ORPALIS Imaging solutions

MaxiCode barcode reading and writing features are available in the ORPALIS SDKs:

Support for 2D MaxiCode barcodes will be shortly available in the end-user products and solutions of the company, including the productivity apps, Microsoft SharePoint solution, and Microsoft Power Automate Solutions.

ORPALIS SDKs and end-user solutions also include reading and writing support for:

  • 1D linear barcodes
  • 2D barcode symbologies: DataMatrix, Qr-Code and Micro Qr-Code, PDF417, Aztec Code.

About ORPALIS

ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing, and large-scale document flow management for professionals and individuals.

In 2021, ORPALIS acquired the UK-based company Aquaforest, experts in searchable PDFs and document automation.

Contact

Media Contact

Elodie Tellier, ORPALIS, 33 6 59 49 60 76, e.tellier@orpalis.com

 

SOURCE ORPALIS

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.