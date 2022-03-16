MURET, France, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ORPALIS PDF Reducer is an innovative compression software that reduces documents and images to the maximum while keeping a perfect reading quality.
Key features include:
- unrivaled lossless data re-compression,
- removal of unwanted or unused objects,
- automatic color detection and layout analysis,
- raster images re-sampling and re-composing,
- content segmentation and optimal compression,
- Fast Web View support (linearization),
- 100+ files formats support for input,
- multi-threading support,
- command-line interface support for automation,
- and more.
New features and improvements
PDF Reducer version 4 includes major enhancements of its compression and PDF/A conversion engines, both based on the GdPicture.NET PDF SDK.
Improvement of the MRC engine
PDF Reducer uses the Mixed Raster Content (MRC) technology, which optimizes PDF files by improving their readability while compressing them at the smallest size possible.
For version 4, the Research and Development team significantly improved the compression rate of this engine, especially on complex documents.
Complete PDF/A support
For users looking for long-term archival of their electronic documents, PDF Reducer offers the possibility to save as the ISO standard PDF/A (ISO 19005).
With version 4, all PDF/A versions and conformance levels are supported, including the latest PDF/A-4, PDF/A-4e, and PDF/A-4f.
Based on GdPicture.NET
PDF Reducer integrates the GdPicture.NET Document Imaging SDK PDF capabilities, the toolkit developed in-house by the French company.
GdPicture.NET is used by companies and organizations of all sizes and industries worldwide.
About ORPALIS
ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing, and large-scale document flow management for professionals and individuals.
In 2021, ORPALIS acquired the UK-based company Aquaforest, experts in searchable PDFs and document automation.
ORPALIS sits at the board of the PDF Association.
Media Contact
Elodie TELLIER, ORPALIS, e.tellier@orpalis.com
