ORPALIS is pleased to announce the first implementation of a key-value pair data extractor in its OCR engine for intelligent document understanding and processing.
MURET, France, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key-value pair extraction is at the heart of Intelligent Document Processing systems.
About 90% of all documents used by any company or organization are not structured.
As a result, extracting information from invoices, contracts, forms, bank statements, or emails can be tedious. It is also difficult to index and reuse this information elsewhere.
A KVP engine automatically extracts meaningful information from unstructured and semi-structured documents.
ORPALIS is pleased to introduce KVP extraction in its OCR engine.
Like the other OCR technologies developed in-house by the company (MICR, MRZ, OMR, contextual OCR, and more), the KVP extractor benefits from a hybrid approach that includes heuristics, mathematics, and ML capabilities.
The engine relies on adaptive layout understanding and the same underlying elements techniques as NLP technologies.
The KVP extractor engine automatically adapts to the document and searches for the right approach, making the best use of resources available.
This approach gives excellent results on the usual weaknesses of traditional OCR and pure Machine Learning engines, especially with:
- Text recognition in documents with lots of noise,
- Dotted lines,
- Touching & broken characters,
- Text on colored background,
- Underlined text,
- Skewed text,
- Text in graphics and tables.
In addition to Key and Value, the ORPALIS engine also provides Type (nature of the content) and Accuracy (confidence level).
The KVP extractor is available with the latest GdPicture.NET and DocuVieware SDKs download.
More information on the GdPicture.NET website.
About ORPALIS
ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing tools, and large-scale document flow management solutions for professionals worldwide.
In 2022, the French company joined PSPDFKit, the leading document processing and manipulation platform for developers and enterprise businesses.
ORPALIS sits on the Board of Directors of the PDF Association.
For more information, visit http://www.orpalis.com.
Media Contact
Elodie Tellier, ORPALIS, +33 6 59 49 60 76, e.tellier@orpalis.com
