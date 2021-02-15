THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ortus Solutions, Corp announced the release of its Ortus Software Community site, a place dedicated to support all software initiatives and provide developer/customer interaction. As part of that effort, all the Google Group threads have been imported to the new Ortus Community and effective immediately, the Google Groups are closed for further posting.
"I'm excited to finally bring all of our mailing lists together under one roof to consolidate our community and improve the experience for our users," said Brad Wood, Senior Developer at Ortus Solutions. "The Ortus Community will be easier to use and encourage participation in fun ways such as our custom badges we award to Open Source Contributors and Patreon Supporters."
If a member was part of a Google group, they will automatically be imported into the community forum. Moreover, they will be automatically associated with all of their old posts so they can pick up their conversations right where they left off. Single sign-on options are also available to provide ease of use for our users; Github, Facebook, Google, and Twitter are all supported.
Ortus hopes this initiative will foment an environment of interaction that would not only benefit members of the ColdFusion (CFML) community but clients by providing new avenues for lively discussions and the flow of ideas.
