ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oscar Frazier, Co-Owner & Chief Technologist of nDemand Consulting Services Inc, a disruptive technology consulting firm focused on restoring trust between customers & businesses via Intelligent Decision & Design Solutions, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Mr. Frazier was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Mr. Frazier into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Oscar has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Oscar will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Mr. Frazier will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"As an active member of the technology disruption community, I look forward to publishing cutting-edge articles on ways to increase revenue, gain customer validity, and bridge the trust gap between customers and businesses," said Oscar when asked about his thoughts on joining the council.
