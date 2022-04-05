Osipov Group Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
SARASOTA, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Osipov Group Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Osipov Group Real Estate's highly dedicated, client-focused service is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Osipov Group Real Estate was founded by the award-winning, top-producing real estate professional Bogdan Osipov. Serving first-time homebuyers, investors, and sellers, with a specialty in high-end luxury properties, Osipov has a multimillion-dollar career transaction volume, a reputation for reaching optimal outcomes, and an all-encompassing understanding of coastal real estate in Sarasota and the surrounding markets. Osipov Group Real Estate will specialize in luxury properties and communities throughout the Sarasota metropolitan area.
Partnering with Side will ensure Osipov Group Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Osipov Group Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Osipov Group Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Partnering with Side supercharges my efforts to grow my business and my brand," Osipov said. "With Side's backend systems, tech, and support, I can focus on taking Osipov Group Real Estate to the next level while still serving clients at the highest level."
About Osipov Group Real Estate
Osipov Group Real Estate is a top-producing real estate company with extensive experience in homebuilding, delivering client-focused, first-class service, and doing whatever it takes to ensure our clients meet or exceed their goals. Loyal, creative, tech-savvy, and always reachable, Osipov Group Real Estate works as a trusted guide for first-time homebuyers, investors, and sellers, with a specialty in high-end luxury properties in Sarasota and the surrounding markets. For more information, visit http://www.theosipovgroup.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
