LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe, today announced that Oslo, a next-gen video review and collaboration tool, has been selected as winner of the "Video Collaboration Solution of the Year" award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Oslo is a video review and collaboration tool built by the team at Streamlabs. It provides a central hub for YouTubers, influencers, video editors, and collaborators to upload and share projects in the cloud. Oslo's built-in project management and annotation tools make it easy to give and receive feedback and upload videos directly to YouTube.
Unlimited secure review links allow creators to share large videos online in just one click. Oslo's variety of markup tools allow reviewers to provide time-stamped comments and annotate on video frames. Secure external upload links allow collaborators to easily upload media files for projects. Intuitive version management ensures reviewers only see the latest version when sharing project links. Oslo is also integrated with YouTube, allowing creators to publish directly to YouTube as a private video.
"After the global health crisis, we realized there was a strong need for online collaboration tools for our creators in the video industry. So we did our homework and talked to hundreds of creators on YouTube in order to truly understand the pain points they were facing. This led us to build Oslo - a powerful collaboration tool made specifically for them," said Ashray Urs, Founder of Oslo. "Oslo came about from the wish to democratize this space for all creators. On behalf of them, we are thankful and humbled to receive this award from RemoteTech Breakthrough."
The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"Designed for the modern digital content creator, Oslo meets the needs of both new and experienced YouTubers, influencers, and video editors who want to receive feedback and scale production. Oslo solves content creators' biggest issues: collaboration, review, and feedback," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. "Oslo has created a powerful, yet affordable, video review and collaboration tool that simplifies video production for all video creators. Congratulations to the entire team at Streamline for winning our 'Video Collaboration Solution of the Year' award."
Oslo is free to use and comes with options to upgrade to a Gold and Diamond tier for up to 1TB of extra storage, more collaborators, and VIP support.
About RemoteTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.
About Oslo
Founded in 2020 and built by the team at Streamlabs, Oslo is a powerful, yet affordable, video review and collaboration platform. Built by content creators for content creators, Oslo's annotation tools, intuitive version management, and secure cloud-sharing expedite the video-making process for all creators — from the solo YouTuber to smaller video editing teams. Between ideation and creation, to editing and uploading, Oslo bridges the gaps in the creator workflow. For more information about Oslo please visit our website or follow Oslo on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Streamlabs
Founded in 2014, Streamlabs is a leading provider of tools for professional streamers. Its groundbreaking software, Streamlabs OBS, offers dozens of features that professional live streamers use to broadcast, better engage with their fans, grow audiences, and improve monetization.
Streamlabs is a brand of Logitech International. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). For more information about Streamlabs please visit our website or follow Streamlabs on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Discord.
