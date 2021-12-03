Osmo, in partnership with Amazon, announces the launch of their immersive Osmo holiday retail experience at the Amazon Books store in New York City. The limited-time holiday experience will start on December 4, 2021 and run through December 19, 2021, giving children the opportunity to experience the joy of having fun while learning with hands-on play, as smart parents enjoy the ease of scooping up award-winning STEM toys, like Osmo’s popular Math Wizard series, for the kids in their lives.