BELLEVUE, Wash., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSNEXUS, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, today announced support for NVMeoF composable storage management for Ceph with its QuantaStor 5.9 release.
Large organizations are rapidly adopting next-generation NVMeoF technologies to automate the deployment of storage and compute solutions. OSNEXUS QuantaStor now has built-in NVMeoF composable storage management features that enable organizations to leverage this new technology to deploy file, block, and object storage clusters in minutes.
"We are excited to announce our new composable storage management system and its integration with Western Digital OpenFlex in QuantaStor 5.9," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNEXUS. "With this new technology QuantaStor can dynamically attach NVMeoF composable storage to QuantaStor scale-out clusters in just a few clicks or in a fully automated way via QuantaStor APIs."
Product Release Highlights
Western Digital OpenFlex / NVMeoF Composable Storage - Via the Open Composable API, QuantaStor is now integrated with Western Digital OpenFlex systems including the new OpenFlex Data24. This enables QuantaStor to discover, monitor, and manage composable storage systems and use them to dynamically connect NVMeoF RDMA storage to QuantaStor scale-out storage clusters.
NVMeoF TCP / RDMA - QuantaStor now supports delivering block storage via NVMeoF TCP and consuming storage over NVMeoF RDMA from any NVMeoF RDMA accessible systems. Combined with the composable storage management technology, QuantaStor automates NVMeoF fabric configuration making the adoption of composable storage technologies easy and reliable.
Ceph Multipath Support - QuantaStor now supports the use of multipath attached NVMeoF and SAS/FC attached media for use with Ceph based scale-out storage clusters.
The OSNEXUS QuantaStor platform delivers a complete array of enterprise features and capabilities for file, block, and object storage. Additionally, it addresses a broad set of storage use cases including server virtualization, big data, cloud computing, and high-performance applications through scale-out physical and virtual storage appliances.
About OSNEXUS
Founded in 2010, OSNEXUS enables organizations to manage their storage as composable infrastructure with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage on commodity hardware as an easy-to-manage storage grid solution.
QuantaStor, deployed by Fortune 500 companies and major research institutions, addresses a broad set of storage use cases ranging from backup & archive, HPC, big data, cloud computing, virtualization, and high-performance applications through its scale-out grid architecture.
