ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure and compliant cloud solutions, has added Otava Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365. The new Software as a Service (SaaS) offering provides backup service powered by Veeam® for users of Microsoft 365 online applications on top of Otava's compliant cloud infrastructure. Following the recent introduction of Otava Cloud Connect and Otava Cloud Backup, Otava's fully managed and self-managed backup solutions, Otava Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365 is yet another addition to the company's comprehensive portfolio of Veeam-based cloud backup solutions.
"As the secure and compliant cloud provider, our mantra is to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers and our mission is to ensure reliable data protection and accessibility," said Brad Cheedle, CEO at Otava. "We chose to partner with Veeam, the leader in Cloud Data Management™, to ensure everyone has access to a comprehensive solution that is easy to use, affordable and works to protect businesses and providers alike."
According to a Veeam study conducted in August 2019, 74 percent of Microsoft 365 users have no protection strategy despite the fact that Microsoft 365 does not come with a comprehensive and long-term backup. Microsoft permanently deletes recycle bins after one month, SharePoint and OneDrive items after three months, and departed employee data after one month.
Otava Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365 is simple, intuitive data protection, offering backup coverage of the entire Microsoft suite for both active and archived files including SharePoint, OneDrive for Business, Exchange mailboxes, Teams, Tasks, Notes and Journals. The solution provides complete protection against accidental deletions, malware, security threats and retention policy gaps with no additional fees for bandwidth, storage or licensing.
"Veeam recently commissioned a report with 451 Research that indicates there's a common misconception that SaaS-based customer data is secure and protected because it's 'in the cloud,'" said Matt Kalmenson, Vice President of Americas Cloud and Service Providers at Veeam. "The simple fact is that it's not, and in the case of Microsoft 365, the licensing agreement clearly states that adequate data protection remains the responsibility of the customer. We are proud to partner with Otava to help more users protect their valuable data and their customer's security."
Otava Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365 users can choose one, three or seven-year data retention options with flexible restoration methods to meet all business needs. The intelligent search function enables data retrieval with the same ease as traditional on-premises backup and data is encrypted end to end, both in flight and at rest. The service resides in fully compliant centers that are HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI, SOC1/2/3, ISO 27001 and Privacy Shield certified.
Otava Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365 complements Otava's suite of hybrid cloud solutions, backup, disaster recovery and security solutions, providing comprehensive protection and risk mitigation layered atop its cloud infrastructure. A 30-day free trial is available for new customers on all Otava backup services. Additional information is available at https://web.otava.com/ms-365-free-trial.
To access the full Veeam commissioned 451 Research report, Taking Control of Your Office 365 Data, visit https://www.veeam.com/wp-office-365-responsibility-report.html.
About Otava
Otava provides the secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions demanded by service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients in compliance-sensitive industries. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers in highly regulated disciplines with a clear path to transformation through its effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recovery, security and colocation services, all championed by an exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.