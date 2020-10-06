ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure and compliant cloud solutions, today announced its third generation release of Otava Cloud, built on VMware Cloud Director. Otava Gen3 Cloud enables secure, efficient self-serve deployment and orchestration of cloud resources in an elastic on-demand construct.
Optimized for enterprises and services providers in security and compliance-sensitive industries, the flexible new cloud platform gives IT teams more agility, control and autonomy over their cloud operations. For service providers, Otava Gen3 Cloud offers self-service control over deployment and administration which results in improved multi-tenant oversight, performance and efficiencies. Enterprises benefit from Gen3 Cloud's reduced complexity, improved business agility and scalability of resources.
Key features of the Otava cloud platform include:
- Unparalleled ease of use within a single pane of glass console: Self-service provisioning of cloud resources is easily reached. Organizations can easily create and deploy service blueprints, configure network services and manage workloads between virtual data centers all through a single interface.
- Flexible, transparent reporting and invoicing: At Otava, clients have a choice of either usage-based or contract-based purchasing models. Granular usage data visibility helps clients control unpredictable costs and improves business agility. Otava's service provider clients may export data into their own billing platforms and benefit from speedier, more accurate billing of their end clients.
- Simplicity and scale: Create application service templates on demand and deploy within a few clicks.
- Full suite of complementary services: Otava Gen3 Cloud is supported by integrated services including backup, security and disaster recovery, creating turnkey solutions backed by top providers such as Veeam, Zerto and Cisco.
- Health and performance monitoring: Full VM-level resource monitoring and historical data allow businesses to right-size consumption to demand and utilization.
- Path to hybridity: Customers can connect their own public cloud or on-premise environments to Otava Gen3 Cloud.
"Otava is a proven partner that consistently delivers outstanding service to its customers," said Jim Aluotto, senior director, Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region, VMware. "By leveraging VMware's industry leading cloud technologies, Otava provides organizations with world class service and support customers need to succeed in today's complex environment."
Otava Gen3 cloud is available in shared cloud, reserved cloud, fully private cloud instances so that customers can select their optimal level of control and autonomy. Shared cloud is ideal for variable workloads such as testing, development, or seasonal applications. The reserved cloud is best suited for persistent production applications, while fully private cloud is ideal for mission critical applications that require fully guaranteed resources or have specific compliance needs.
"Today's uncertain business environment has further accelerated the inevitable move to cloud for many businesses and service providers," said Brad Cheedle, CEO of Otava. "We are committed to staying at the front edge of cloud-based services so that we can help our clients on their journey to digital transformation. Built on an industry-leading platform our next generation compliance-first cloud is a great example of how we consistently strive for excellence in all areas from security to service delivery."
Available immediately, Otava Gen3 Cloud gives enterprises the power to innovate and service providers the tools to efficiently expand their cloud offerings, all within a framework of robust security. Otava is a Premier Cloud Provider in the VMware Partner Network.
For more information on Otava Gen3 Cloud, the simple way to enable business transformation, even in data-sensitive environments visit: https://www.otava.com/solutions/cloud/
About Otava
Otava provides the secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions demanded by service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients in compliance-sensitive industries. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers in highly regulated disciplines with a clear path to transformation through its effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recovery, security and colocation services, all championed by an exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.
VMware and VMware Cloud Director are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.