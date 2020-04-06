NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSX-V: NSCI; OTCQX: NSCIF), a scientific instrument manufacturer based in Calgary, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NSCIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.
Sean Krakiwsky, CEO, Nanalysis Scientific Corp. states: "We are very pleased to have our OTCQX designation, which makes our stock more readily available to U.S. investors that are interested in high quality small cap technology companies. We are proud of our association with OTC Markets, and we look forward to telling our story across the U.S. in 2020 and beyond".
Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.
About Nanalysis Scientific Corp.
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. is a scientific instrument manufacturer based in Calgary, AB, Canada. Established in 2009, Nanalysis specializes in the production of compact Nuclear Magnetic Resonance spectroscopic instrumentation.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com