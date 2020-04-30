NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V: ORE; OTCQX: ORZCF), a Canadian development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Orezone Gold Corporation upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.
Orezone Gold Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ORZCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.
Patrick Downey, Orezone's President & CEO commented, "We are pleased to enhance our market presence in the U.S. by trading on OTCQX which will immediately improve accessibility and liquidity for our existing U.S. shareholders and enhances our ability to effectively communicate new developments at our Bomboré Gold Project to a broader U.S. audience of retail and institutional investors."
Dorsey and Whitney LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.
About Orezone Gold Corporation
Orezone Gold Corporation is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso. Bomboré hosts a large oxide resource underlain by a larger, open sulphide resource, and will be developed in two stages.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com