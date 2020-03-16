RESTON, Va., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oteemo, Inc., a leading enterprise DevSecOps and Cloud Native Transformation consultancy, launched its enterprise kubernetes and cloud native learning program today. This program is designed to level up the skills of an entire IT organization on principles of Kubernetes and Cloud Native computing.
As IT enterprises make Kubernetes and Cloud Native a core part of their digital transformation journey, a major concern of CIOs, CTOs and leaders of IT organizations is to provide the right training to their entire workforce and transform them from doing legacy application development to implementing modern application development using cloud native paradigms.
"We are very excited to launch our enterprise kubernetes and cloud native learning program. Through this program, we will be able to holistically look at an IT organization and create a learning strategy to level up the skills of its IT teams on kubernetes and cloud native concepts in the most optimal fashion. Through this program, we feel that we can help our clients to quickly and consistently train their most important asset -- their people -- and realize maximum return on their training investments as they transform their organizations towards becoming cloud native, " said Raja Gudepu, CEO of Oteemo.
This program will cater to the following key personas in an IT organization; Software Developers, DevOps Engineers, Site Reliability Engineers, Project Managers and Executives. There are separate training courses designed for each of these personas. The uniqueness of this program is based on its personalization and customization features that will allow Oteemo to deliver training based on an organization's current IT ecosystem, skill levels and use cases.
"Based on Oteemo's proven Cloud Native, Kubernetes and DevSecOps transformation experience, we feel we are best positioned to help train and enable our client's IT teams to better understand and adopt Kubernetes technologies," said Rob Kernick, Lead Engineer for Enterprise Learning at Oteemo.
About Oteemo:
Oteemo is an Enterprise DevSecOps and Cloud Native Transformation Consultancy. Oteemo is a silver member of CNCF, Kubernetes Certified Services Provider (KCSP) and a certified Kubernetes Training Partner (KTP) of CNCF. Oteemo helps commercial and federal agencies transform the way software is developed, packaged, deployed and continuously engineered using cloud native, kubernetes and container architectures.