OSLO, Norway, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otello Corporation today reported financial results for the second quarter, which ended June 30, 2020. Please find the second quarter report (2Q20.pdf) and second quarter presentation (2Q20_presentation.pdf) attached. Webcast: https://www.otellocorp.com/ir

About Otello:

Otello holds shares in several different businesses, including (i) AdColony which helps publishers monetize their content through advertising and advertisers reach the audiences that build value for their businesses, capitalizing on a global consumer audience reach that exceeds 2 billion; (ii) Bemobi, a Mobile Media and Entertainment company which integrate people and mobile content through technology and offers a leading subscription-based discovery service for mobile apps in Latin America and beyond; (iii) Skyfire which offers cloud-based network solutions for mobile operators and (iv) Vewd which offers OTT services in the Connected TV space.

Contact:
Petter Lade, CFO
Phone: +47-91143878
E-mail: petterl@otellocorp.com

