DURHAM, N.C., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farmington, CT based Otis, the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, announces today that its companywide Secure Product Development Lifecycle has been assessed and certified by Exida, LLC to the ISASecure SDLA security lifecycle certification. Exida is a globally recognized ISO 17065 accredited certification body (CB) with operations in the USA and worldwide.
Otis is the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis moves 2 billion people a day and maintains more than 2 million customer units worldwide - the world's largest portfolio. Otis can be found in many of the world's most recognizable buildings as well as the busiest transportation hubs and retail centers. With over $14 billion in sales and 70,000 employees, Otis is everywhere people are on the move.
Based on rigorous assessments during the product development lifecycle, ISASecure® SDLA certifications validate that the Otis products developed at certified centers maintain robust security capabilities, even as the products are upgraded and maintained over their lifespans.
The ISASecure® SDLA certification certifies to the ISA/IEC 62443-4-1 international standard.
ISCI approached the building technology industry sector in 2016 to evaluate applicability of the ISA/IEC 62443 standards for securing and certifying their products. The industry embraced the standards and commenced institutionalizing them into their processes and products', stated ISCI Managing Director Andre Ristaino, 'and we are now seeing the company process and product certifications appearing throughout the industry.
The conformity assessment specifications are created and maintained under the ISASecure® Program which is operated by the ISA Security Compliance Institute (ISCI). ISCI is the leading not-for-profit automation controls industry consortium dedicated to accelerating industry-wide cybersecurity improvement for industrial automation and control systems (IACS) based on the ISA/IEC 62433 family of standards.
ISCI has been certifying automation and control systems since 2010 under the ISASecure® brand and is the leader in assessing automation and control system products via its global network of CB's like exida.
In 2021, the ISA/IEC 62443 standards were designated as a horizontal standard by the International electrotechnical Commission (IEC). This means that the ISA/IEC 62443 standards are applicable to operational technology (OT) across many industry sectors; and industry groups are directed to apply the ISA/IEC 62443 standards to their industry for OT cybersecurity standards rather than draft redundant industry-specific security standards.
This reduces costs to manufacturers and lowers barriers to trade via a single, shared security specification among trading jurisdictions.
Otis's recent certification is validation that the horizontal ISA/IEC 62443 standard is applicable to the vertical lift and transport industry sector. We should expect to see numerous Otis products certified to ISASecure in the near future.
For more information about the ISCI SDLA certifications, please visit: https://isasecure.org/en-US/Certification/IEC-62443-SDLA-Certification-(1)
About the ISA Secure Program
Founded in 2007, the ISASecure Program's mission is to provide the highest level of assurance possible for the cyber security of industrial automation control systems.
The Program was established by thought leaders from major organizations in the industrial automation controls community seeking to improve the cyber security posture of Critical Infrastructure for generations to come. Founders and key supporters of ISASecure® include BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, Shell, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, Siemens, exida, TUV Rheinland, CSSC, FM Approvals, Synopsys, DNV-GL, Applied Risk, Trust CB, Security Compass, SGS Espanola de Control, BYHON, TUV SUD, WisePlant HQ, and Bureau Veritas.
The Program's goals are realized through industry standards compliance programs, education, technical support, and improvements in suppliers' development processes and users' life cycle management practices. The Program's ISASecure™ designation ensures that industrial automation control products conform to industry consensus cyber security standards, providing confidence to users of ISASecure products and systems and creating product differentiation for suppliers conforming to the ISASecure specification.
