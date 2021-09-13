HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo), (Nasdaq: OTMO), an innovative vehicle data platform and marketplace at the center of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:
Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Ben Volkow, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 14 at 8:50 am ET. Ben will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings the same day. To schedule a meeting, contact your Citi representative or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.
Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum: New Paradigms in Mobility Electrification, & Compute
Bonnie Moav, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the conference on Tuesday, September 21 at 9:30 am ET. Bonnie will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings the same day. To schedule a meeting, contact your Evercore representative or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.
For more information regarding these events, please visit Otonomo's events page here.
About Otonomo
Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day globally from over 40 million vehicles licensed on the platform, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the in-and-around the car experience. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions. Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and a presence in the United States and Europe.
More information is available at otonomo.io.
