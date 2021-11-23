FRIEDRICHSDORF, Germany, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OTOY and Maxon are thrilled to announce that Redshift will be coming to the Render Network, providing Redshift users the ability to scale GPU rendering jobs to millions of distributed GPUs on the Render Network. Redshift integration on the Render Network is a milestone for the industry's first blockchain peer-to-peer GPU rendering network and 3D marketplace, allowing the platform to support an expanded set of production workflows from motion graphics and VFX, to gaming, design and scientific visualization. As part of the partnership, OTOY and Maxon will also be developing a native integration of Cinema 4D on the Render Network, providing a one-click solution for uploading to the Render Network, bypassing the need for time consuming scene conversion and exporting processes.
With Redshift on the Render Network, users will be able to frictionlessly move between render engines, providing a toolchain agnostic platform for scaling GPU rendering tasks across millions of decentralized GPUs. Its usage-based licensing options for cloud GPU rendering workflows, will empower Redshift artists to scale GPU rendering tasks on-demand without the need to pay large up-front licensing costs.
"Cinema 4D on the Render Network will dramatically accelerate artist workflows," commented David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. "It will enable our community to leverage the scale and efficiency of millions of decentralized GPUs in the cloud without the barriers of cumbersome scene conversion and exporting."
"This integration between Cinema4D, Redshift and the Render Network is a significant milestone on our decade long mission to democratize high-end 3D content creation and a breakthrough for the development of the open metaverse, added Jules Urbach, the CEO and founder of OTOY. "Artists can now create boundary pushing motion graphics, visual effects and cryptoart, frictionlessly mixing and matching rendering pipelines while leveraging the unprecedented scale of millions of decentralized GPUs."
The Render Network already supports all of the industry's leading 3D tool sets across VFX, gaming, motion design, architectural visualization and simulation, with 20+ DCC integrations, including native support for Unity3D and Unreal Engine. This partnership expands in The Render Network's Multi-Render initiative to support the industry's leading GPU render engines, starting with OctaneRender, Redshift and Arnold Render.
Availability
Redshift support on the Render Network is planned for the first half of 2022 and will be available at render.x.io.
About OTOY
OTOY Inc. is the definitive cloud graphics company, pioneering technology that is redefining content creation and delivery for media and entertainment organizations around the world. OTOY's Academy Award®-winning technology is used by leading visual effects studios, artists, animators, designers, architects, and engineers, providing unprecedented creative freedom, new levels of realism, and new economics in content creation and distribution powered by the cloud. In 2017, OTOY released the Render Network® (RNDR) - the industry's first blockchain GPU rendering network and 3D marketplace, powering next generation media and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). For more information, visit http://www.otoy.com and render.x.io.
About Maxon
Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Its product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology, the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools, the high-end production, blazingly fast Redshift rendering solutions, and the intuitive forger mobile sculpting app.
Maxon's team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From its popular, inclusive events to its free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to Maxon's ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.
Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.
Media Contact
